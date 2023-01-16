Changes to Ketchum’s accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, policy may be imminent, as the Planning and Zoning Commission advised staff to draft potential changes to the city’s rigid regulations in a Jan. 10 meeting of the commission.

“Can we get ADUs in these really huge houses and neighborhoods that we have? We have lots of these available spaces with people who are never here,” Chair Neil Morrow said. “If the neighborhoods say ‘We like this,’ we could free up hundreds of apartments that are just out there right now collecting snow.”

Housing Fellow Ryan Rooney identified a number of potential regulatory barriers to maximizing the potential for ADUs—commonly called "mother-in-law apartments"—within the city. For one, under current rules, ADUs are only permitted on single-family lots, meaning duplexes or townhomes can’t take advantage of them. Additionally, setbacks—a term for how far back from the street a building must be—are determined by the height of the primary structure, not the ADU. This limits the space that homeowners have to work with when constructing secondary dwellings.

