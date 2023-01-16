Changes to Ketchum’s accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, policy may be imminent, as the Planning and Zoning Commission advised staff to draft potential changes to the city’s rigid regulations in a Jan. 10 meeting of the commission.
“Can we get ADUs in these really huge houses and neighborhoods that we have? We have lots of these available spaces with people who are never here,” Chair Neil Morrow said. “If the neighborhoods say ‘We like this,’ we could free up hundreds of apartments that are just out there right now collecting snow.”
Housing Fellow Ryan Rooney identified a number of potential regulatory barriers to maximizing the potential for ADUs—commonly called "mother-in-law apartments"—within the city. For one, under current rules, ADUs are only permitted on single-family lots, meaning duplexes or townhomes can’t take advantage of them. Additionally, setbacks—a term for how far back from the street a building must be—are determined by the height of the primary structure, not the ADU. This limits the space that homeowners have to work with when constructing secondary dwellings.
“I don’t think the ADU setbacks need to conform to the setback of the primary structure,” Commissioner Tim Carter said.
This point was met with agreement from the rest of the council.
“Mainly when you think about the purpose of a setback, it’s to give a certain amount of light and air based on the mass, and so if you have a detached structure, in my mind, there is not much damage done if it’s a couple feet closer to the property line,” Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said.
Another regulation that limits the ability of homeowners interested in creating an ADU are lot coverage limits, which dictate how much of a lot can be built on. There are a number of lots in Ketchum that could construct ADUs if this rule were changed. Homeowners may also be limited to a certain number of structures on their property. If they already have a few, they may not be able to construct a standalone ADU.
A potential policy change that has been much-discussed at the county level and in Hailey is the use of tiny homes on wheels. Ketchum currently bans the use of tiny homes on wheels as ADUs.
There is also a rule on the books stating that a property with a guest house—essentially an ADU but without kitchen facilities—cannot also have an ADU.
According to current Ketchum zoning regulations, ADUs must have between 300 and 1,200 square feet of net livable space, are exempt from the design review process and don’t require parking. All of these policies were up for discussion at the Jan. 10 Planning and Zoning meeting.
One issue the city didn’t need to address is minimum acreage. Some municipalities, including Blaine County, require a minimum acreage to construct an ADU. Ketchum does not have this rule in place.
Up for discussion were the merits of letting various homeowners associations make their own rules for some of these policies.
“I worry a little bit about eliminating setbacks or lot coverage or design review in the sense that, yes, neighborhoods will take care of it, but if you want to build...an Idaho potato in your backyard for people to live in, [it’s in the city’s interest to regulate that],” Morrow said.
Carter followed up with a question.
“So, is the city being proactive in researching CC&Rs"—documents created by HOAs that outline conditions of ownership for properties—"reading the CC&Rs, identifying the language in the CC&R that’s prohibitive and then reaching out and saying, ‘FYI, your language in your CC&Rs is prohibitive of ADUs, and here is language that would be more accessible?’” he said.
Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly said that, for now, the city is still working its way through various CC&Rs but hasn’t gone through any education “yet.”
Senior Planner Morgan Landers said there are hundreds of CC&Rs in Ketchum.
The only public comment submitted on the issue came from former mayoral candidate Perry Boyle who noted that this opens the door up for homeowners to create more short-term rentals.
“It is the city’s consistent position that it cannot regulate short-term rentals. If that is true, then promoting ADUs will make everything in this city worse," he said. "Please do not proceed with this unless you can lock ADUs into a long-term rental market. Otherwise, you just contribute to the destruction of the community.”
Morrow raised the same concern.
“That’s where the deed restriction comes in,” Connelly said, saying changes would work towards alleviating the housing crunch "if we put a restriction on the property that someone has to be living and working here."
Rather than deed restrictions, Morrow proposed creating a rule that requires property owners to apply with a specific use—one bedroom, long-term rental, for example—for the ADU, and to reappear before the Planning and Zoning Commission if that use changes.
“As soon as you say ‘deed restricted,’ certain people are like, ‘I’m not giving any rights of my land to the city,” he said.
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano also advised the city to create an interactive online zoning map, similar to one operated by the city of Hailey.
This will be brought before the City Council at an upcoming meeting. Code changes must be passed by the Council in order to go into effect.
Mr. Cordovano made a great point. Why can't the city create a map of where ADUs could be put? It has all the lot information. It has all the CCRs. Hire some GIS person to map out where the ADU footprints are and then the P&Z and Council would have good information on the implications of this. Without that info, the City is flying blind. But as my quote in the article notes, unless these are confined to long-term rentals, more ADUs will be a disaster for Ketchum. If they pass this without that restriction, we will know that they are not about housing for local workers, they are about representing the interests of the real estate industry.
