The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission approved on Tuesday two associated applications to build an approximately 12,000-square-foot, three-story residential building on a vacant lot at 780 N. First Ave., near the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School. The project, called The Lofts at 780, includes seven residential units and five parking spaces. One unit will be deed-restricted community housing. The P&Z approved the design-review application and recommended that the City Council approve the preliminary plat application.

