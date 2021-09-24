The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission approved on Tuesday two associated applications to build an approximately 12,000-square-foot, three-story residential building on a vacant lot at 780 N. First Ave., near the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School. The project, called The Lofts at 780, includes seven residential units and five parking spaces. One unit will be deed-restricted community housing. The P&Z approved the design-review application and recommended that the City Council approve the preliminary plat application.
Another auto-stamped approval for development without thought of parking or future city infrastructure needs......shocking. 7 units and ONLY 5 parking spots, similar to the Bluebird project, almost 200% shortfall with no regards to parking needs. The need is to have developers include underground parking for their projects. Unless as a community we look forward to having clogged streets and traffic jams making it a non-enjoyable town to visit/shop/dine in. Just take a look at Jackson, WY........massive traffic jams parking nightmares, and a very unpleasant experience. Think of the sense of an enjoyable community that functions for all going forward. A very smart and scalable growth would be appreciated by the members of the community not rubber stamping all developments.
