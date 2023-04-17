Seventh Street townhomes

The planned 7th Street Townhomes have been approved for a site near the corner of Seventh Street West and Second Avenue in Ketchum, southeast of Ernest Hemingway STEAM School.

 Courtesy rendering

The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission has approved two townhomes planned for an empty lot adjacent to the corner of Seventh Street West and Second Avenue, with P&Z Chair Neil Morrow citing the project as a positive example of what developers should be pursuing in the downtown area.

“We're all feeling the concerns for the character [of the town]," Morrow said. "And if you look around, you get an idea of what this big town and little town [dynamic] will be. [The P&Z] is limited in what we can do. But if we can encourage some of these people with smaller buildings to keep them, you’ll see more of a funky, eclectic town with different sized buildings.”

This comment came as Morrow praised the developer and architecture team, MMDM12 and Blincoe Architecture, respectively, for not maxing out the size of the buildings given what is allowed on the site. Much of the discussion revolved around the general character of downtown Ketchum and the development trends the city has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments