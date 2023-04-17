The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission has approved two townhomes planned for an empty lot adjacent to the corner of Seventh Street West and Second Avenue, with P&Z Chair Neil Morrow citing the project as a positive example of what developers should be pursuing in the downtown area.
“We're all feeling the concerns for the character [of the town]," Morrow said. "And if you look around, you get an idea of what this big town and little town [dynamic] will be. [The P&Z] is limited in what we can do. But if we can encourage some of these people with smaller buildings to keep them, you’ll see more of a funky, eclectic town with different sized buildings.”
This comment came as Morrow praised the developer and architecture team, MMDM12 and Blincoe Architecture, respectively, for not maxing out the size of the buildings given what is allowed on the site. Much of the discussion revolved around the general character of downtown Ketchum and the development trends the city has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you walk around town now, you’re starting to see that we don’t have power to keep these [properties small]," Morrow said. "Nobody’s taking down a 1,200-square-foot building and putting up [a new] 1,200-square-foot building. They’re putting up 20,000 or 30,000 or what the code allows them. We’re really relying on people who own these buildings [to keep them reasonably sized].”
The two townhomes measure 3,713 square feet each. Commissioner Spencer Cordovano wasn't thrilled with the size of the project, but said that, considering developments around the area, the building fits fairly well.
“The new neighborhood to the south kind of looks modern, and the other neighborhood to the north is so tall, can we say it doesn’t match the feel of the neighborhood?” he asked, adding that he thinks the 35-foot height is still too tall.
Public comment was limited, but mostly centered around the idea that the project doesn’t fit in with its surroundings. Monica Montgomery—who lives on the corner of Second Avenue and Eighth Street—said the townhomes would be “huge” compared to other buildings around them.
Gretchen Flint identified herself as a neighbor of the project to the west. She asked if proper parking and snow storage preparation measures have been considered.
“My driveway is between the two townhomes, and I feel like their guests won’t have anywhere to park, so they will just park on the alley, not leaving me enough room to access my garage,” she said.
City staff and the applicant said proper measures have been taken to ensure parking and access won’t be issues. Ketchum Associate Planner Page Nied said parking in alleyways in Ketchum is prohibited.
Morrow complimented two members of the public who jointly submitted comment, whom he called “probably the most realistic [people] I have read a letter from in a long time.” The tenants of 220 W Eighth St., Unit 2, Rebecca Bundy and Kurt Maurer, wrote that while “the building is larger than us neighbors would like, the proposed design appears to meet the city’s design-review standards."
They added, "We understand that in order to control what were to be built on that lot, we would have had to buy it.”
The only request the two made is that a large Colorado spruce tree that acts as a visual buffer between the two properties be kept healthy and alive. Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said she supports that idea, as well as preserving trees around the site in general.
Moczygemba said she is appreciative of changes made to the building since it was first presented to the P&Z months ago, even though the final product is much larger than the rest of the block.
“[In addition to the days of small buildings in Ketchum], also gone are the days where you can buy a house for $200,000,” she said, commenting on the lack of feasibility of building single-family structures downtown.
Changes made since the building was first presented include a stepped-back roof on the east side of the property, stepped-back balconies on the second and third floors, more stone to create material differentiation, and more diversity of wood tones, for the same reason.
“I like all the changes,” Morrow said.
With design-review completed, the project has passed through the city’s review process.
