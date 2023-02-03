Ketchum P&Z gives green light to Appellation hotel project

A rendering of the planned Appellation Hotel with the approved overhang, as seen looking north from state Highway 75.

 Graphic courtesy city of Ketchum

The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday issued design-review approval to the planned Appellation Sun Valley hotel, the latest iteration of a series of hotel projects planned for a high-profile site at the southern entrance to town.

P&Z commissioners voted 4-1 to approve amendments to the design, including a controversial 18-foot overhang on a top-floor penthouse apartment. Commissioner Spencer Cordovano voted against the motion to approve, stating that he wanted to “represent the community.”

The decision came after a P&Z meeting last week in which the development team expressed frustration over the city’s handling of the application.

