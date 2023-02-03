Ketchum P&Z gives green light to Appellation hotel project

The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday issued design-review approval to the planned Appellation Sun Valley hotel, the latest iteration of a series of hotel projects planned for a high-profile site at the southern entrance to town.
P&Z commissioners voted 4-1 to approve amendments to the design, including a controversial 18-foot overhang on a top-floor penthouse apartment. Commissioner Spencer Cordovano voted against the motion to approve, stating that he wanted to “represent the community.”
The decision came after a P&Z meeting last week in which the development team expressed frustration over the city’s handling of the application.
The luxury, culinary-focused hotel proposed for 300 E. River St.—at the southeast corner of Main and River streets—is 147,820 square feet, with 73 hotel rooms and 12 condominium units. The project also includes a restaurant and bar, a salon, a fitness center, meeting space and an observatory tower. Plans call for two levels of underground parking, which include mechanical parking systems, contract parking spaces and ADA-accessible parking spaces.
The project site is currently a massive hole, widely viewed as an eyesore upon approaching downtown Ketchum. With design-review approval completed, the project is one step closer to fruition—making the hole one step closer to being filled.
The overhang in question would be on a penthouse unit that would belong to Andy Blank, financier of the project and a local businessman whose family has had ties to the area since the 1970s. Blank’s financial backing allowed the project to move forward in its most recent form.
The project was first approved in 2008 and has since been granted at least five extensions by the city. Since first approval, the plan has seen prospective investors and management companies come and go. The lot was excavated in 2016 but construction eventually stalled. The latest version of the development agreement was approved via a tie-breaking vote by Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw in June. As part of that deal, developer Jack Bariteau dropped a 2020 legal claim seeking $100 million in damages for alleged “tortious interference” and defamation on the part of the city.
Last week, the overhang debate dominated much of the discussion, which lasted more than two hours. Morgan Landers, director of the city’s Planning & Building Department, said that city staff took issue with the overhang, which at 18 feet would be 12 feet longer than what was originally approved in 2008.
In 2016, the overhang was approved to be extended from 6 feet to 10 feet.
“Going to 18 feet was a concern, though,” Landers said.
The compromise reached will allow the 18-foot overhang but requires a notched design that steps back to reduce the overall mass.
“I think we’ve accomplished something that’s a really nice architectural compromise,” Bariteau said Tuesday. “After the last meeting, [the architectural team and I] sat down and said, ‘How can we make this work?’ And [architect] John [Davis] said, ‘Why don’t we pull back the width of the overhang 6 feet from either side, east and west?’”
Last week, Bariteau stated that the development group had “limits” to how much it was willing to work with the city, especially after spending six months working on compliance standards with Landers and other city staff.
Cordovano and fellow P&Z Commissioner Susan Passovoy were especially vocal about their concerns over the project, though Passovoy ultimately voted to issue design-review approval.
Blank advocated for the overhang at the end of the discussion last week, stating that it was a key element of his agreeing to finance the project. He did not speak Tuesday, with the compromise being reached.
Other changes requested by the P&Z include the use of more “Juliet” balconies—or balconies without a functional door—to create a more welcoming facade. City staff noted that the 2008 proposal included more balconies, many of which were functional.
As it stands, the development agreement requires that construction start by May 1, or five months after issuance of a building permit, whichever is later.
The only significant steps that remain before construction can start are City Council approval of a final development agreement—which could occur later this month—and the issuance of a building permit. ￼
