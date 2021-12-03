A 92-room, Marriott-affiliated hotel planned for a site on the southern side of Ketchum’s downtown core has taken the first step in its final round of approvals from the city.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to move the approximately 130,000-square-foot Ketchum Tribute Hotel project from pre-application design review to the full, more comprehensive design-review process. In pre-application design review, the P&Z assesses the design of a project, makes suggestions for improvement and determines whether to advance it to the next stage.
“I think it’s a beautiful project and I’ve been in support of it,” Commissioner Jennifer Cosgrove said.
However, as the P&Z offered general praise for the project’s layout and design, Commissioner Tim Carter raised a broad, looming question: How do hotels fit into the city’s strategy to address an ongoing shortage of workforce housing—and do they help or harm the situation?
After moving the project forward, the five commissioners opened a fresh discussion about the role and impacts of hotels in the city before Planning & Building Department Director Suzanne Frick informed the panel that to continue the discussion, the city would have to put it on an agenda and notice the public.
The Ketchum Tribute Hotel—proposed by Utah-based PEG Companies—is planned for an approximately one-acre site at 251 S. Main St., on the southwest corner of Main and River streets, immediately south of the Limelight Hotel. PEG has described Marriott’s Tribute portfolio of hotels as “a family of independent boutique hotels” that are linked to Marriott and use the Marriott reservation system but do “not necessarily resemble a traditional Marriott hotel.”
The broader development plans for the four-star, full-service hotel have already been approved twice by the city, in a process that took some two years. The process culminated in February, when the City Council issued its approval of a floodplain permit, a lot-line adjustment and a planned-unit-development agreement/conditional-use permit, or PUD.
A PUD is a detailed governing plan to develop a site, as an alternative to developing strictly under the regulations of the underlying zoning district. The city allows PUDs for certain large sites to afford flexibility in development, with the goal of achieving a project that is ultimately better than what could be allowed under existing zoning. The development site next to Trail Creek is in the city’s “Tourist” zoning district, which allows hotels but under different regulations than the immediately adjacent Community Core zoning district.
In the project application, waivers were requested—and approved—for a minimum lot size to have a PUD, a setback requirement, floor-area ratio (a measurement of density), height and the number of stories. The four-story hotel is designed to gradually climb up the sloping site, with a maximum height of 72 feet above grade and a height of 48 feet above River Street—while resting about 25 feet lower than the Limelight Hotel.
The City Council’s approval of the development plans followed several steps at the P&Z level. That came after an extensive city review of the project in 2019 and early 2020, when the approval process had to be terminated and started again because of a city noticing error. Several approvals—including the PUD—had been granted amid some vocal opposition criticizing the waivers and questioning the need for another large hotel in the city. The project was remanded to the P&Z, which ultimately approved it a second time before the City Council’s second approval.
Now, the developer must still gain approval of the project’s specific design elements from the P&Z, as well as City Council approval of a formal development agreement, which sets the terms and timeline of construction and permits.
Plans—as outlined in the PUD—call for providing 23 beds of on-site employee housing in a mix of suites and studios on lower levels. They also include a public restaurant and bar at street level, meeting spaces, and a rooftop bar and patio area. The public would have access to the property and to Trail Creek. An underground parking garage would include some parking stalls for the public, in addition to parking for guests and staff.
In a public hearing Tuesday, Ketchum resident Perry Boyle, a longtime critic of the project, said the hotel would contribute to the city’s worker shortage and housing shortage, as well as other problems.
“You name the issue, and this project makes it worse,” he said.
Boyle said previous public opposition to the project—included a citizens’ petition—should be considered.
Commissioner Mattie Mead said he was originally unsure of whether the project was appropriate for the site but eventually came to support it.
“If there are going to be hotels in Ketchum, this is the site for it,” he said.
Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said she thinks the building is “well put together.”
P&Z Chairman Neil Morrow said he believes it is not up to the commission to determine whether the hotel is needed, or to require the developer to provide more staff housing than what it has included in the plans.
“It’s way past P&Z purview,” he said. “I just have to allow people to realize that. This lot sat empty for a decade. These guys purchased it. They’re doing something they’re allowed to do on the site. It really isn’t up to us to say, ‘Do we need these hotels?’ This is the first project in town, that I can say, that is actually doing onsite community housing, employee housing.”
Morrow added: “I think this is a wonderful thing. Sure, it would be nice if we could require them to find housing for 100% of their workers but that’s ridiculous and, again, not in our purview.” ￼
Clearly the P&Z is pro development and pro tourism. And a bit facile with their rationalizations. Chairman Morrow said the P&Z doesn’t get to determine what building purpose. Yet they changes the zoning code, multiple times, to get low income housing in a spot reserved for retail and mixed use development. They could have changed the zoning code for community housing at this site, too. What’s so bad about this hotel? It is a chain hotel. We have been fighting to keeep national chains out of Ketchum to preserve our local character. The developer is from Utah and doesn’t give a rats whatever about this town other than how much money they can make from us. Where will the 100 workers come from? Not from here—they said as much at previous public meetings. Where will they house them? Only 23% on site. So it makes our worker shortage worse and our housing shortage worse. And then there is the dark sky issue. While it will comply with our weak dark sky ordinance, it will be another lighthouse in town at night. And what about traffic? It will require up to 70 people to commute into Ketchum, and it’s not clear that there is sufficient employee parking. And it’s right at where the City is projecting intersection failure. This Marriott clearly benefits on out of state developer with no ties to the WRV. How does it benefit the people who live here and work here?
