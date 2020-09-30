Following a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, Ketchum Planning & Zoning commissioners opted to continue a public hearing on a proposed hotel development at the entrance to the city in anticipation of a matrix that will compare the project to the three other hotel developments at the same intersection.
Monday’s meeting brought back to the table a proposed 92-room, multi-story hotel project that stalled in the City Council in April after an error was found in the city’s notices to neighboring property owners. The council unanimously agreed to send the proposed Ketchum Tribute Hotel back to the P&Z to begin the process over again.
While the commissioners could have reapproved the handful of applications and waivers that were sent back to them with minimal discussion, they have instead chosen to reassess the project as a whole—considering the other three hotels at the intersection of Main and River streets—to determine how many waivers were granted to those projects, the public benefits they contribute or are expected to contribute and the timeline in which they were approved.
However, Commissioner Mattie Mead raised question of whether another hotel at the entrance to Ketchum should even be built, given the state of the world and an ongoing pandemic that threatens to change social settings for years to come.
“I do feel a little bit like we’re in crazy town having this conversation about rooftop bars and gatherings and conferences when we’re sitting 6 feet apart, wearing masks, in a global pandemic,” Mead said to his fellow commissioners during the meeting.
Mead went on to say that the entire project could be a “detriment” to the city, if in fact social gatherings are off the table for the foreseeable future.
Otherwise, the commissioners all agreed that the project as currently proposed—92 rooms with a rooftop bar, and a total of six stories that are distributed south along state Highway 75 but only appear as four stories looking south on River Street—is a good one that will add significant public benefit to the community, both in terms of local-option tax revenue and public gathering spaces.
“A hotel creates a vibrancy to town that I think is a real asset,” Commissioner Tim Carter said. “We’re a tourist community, we want people to come here. This is essentially a giant guest room for our community.”
Commissioner Jennifer Cosgrove agreed, adding that in comparison to the Limelight Hotel, which is across the street from the proposed development, the Tribute Hotel is a “beautiful transition,” as drivers enter the city, compared to the Limelight’s “jarring” block-like structure. In fact, according to commissioners and staff during Monday’s meeting, the project is lesser in footprint and height compared to its neighbors to the north, east and northeast. The matrix, which will be presented during a special meeting Oct. 27, will detail those comparisons.
Of the two in-person public comments received, neither were in opposition to the hotel itself; rather, one had concerns about the height of the proposed hotel and the other, from attorney Ben Worst representing a neighbor whose property is directly west of the project, voiced concerns over noise, exhaust from the laundry facility and the size of the proposed setbacks.
Ultimately, the commission chose to wait until next month to give city staff time to create the matrix comparing the other hotel projects to provide better perspective on the precedents around this proposal, including the number of waivers being requested by the developer. According to city staff, the project would not be possible without approval of some, if not all, of those waivers due to the topography of the land and the limited space.
(3) comments
Developer went all-in fully knowing the hardships and is now asking for a form of forgiveness rather than permission to overdevelop the sub-standard (ill-suited) property as it exists with all its technical difficulties. Follow the Code! Perhaps 1 waiver is reasonable, but 4 to make it pencil ?!?!?!...."go fish!"
Way to go Mattie Mead in challenging what nobody else would do regarding this hotel project. Tim Carter, you're out of touch with what the majority of tax paying residents have been demanding; no waivers that are outside the city codes that define Ketchum. Everyone in the commission if you have not had the chance, needs to read the letter posted on the City website, https://www.ketchumidaho.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/mayor_amp_city_council/page/38532/2020.09.22_kevin_livingston.pdf
Also, what about the unfair practices PEG took along with the Mayor and former Planning director? These emails before PEG bought the property are for everyone's consumption via this link I pasted above
Ketchum doesn't have an unemployment issue, so what is the public good that can come from this project? 6 stories. A project across the street from a hole in the ground because the developer didn't have financing lined up and the EXACT same situation for this one. A project plan that does not incorporate the road widening project by the state. Etc etc. Why would the town take on all this risk and transfer so much public wealth to that developer?
