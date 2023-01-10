Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Neil Morrow has been reappointed for a third three-year term.
Morrow has served on the commission since 2018. This term will run through 2026.
During his tenure, Morrow has overseen a wide array of projects, thanks to the COVID pandemic building boom. In addition to serving on the P&Z Commission, he has worked as an attorney in the area since 2012. Morrow is also executive director of the Ketchum Community Development Corporation, an organization formed by the city that promotes downtown revitalization.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In