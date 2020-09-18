The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission discussed and approved a mixed-use building that will be constructed on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Fourth Street.
Commissioners had previously seen the presentation of the project on several occasions, but due to a noticing error last month, the project was presented once more on Tuesday, when it received final approval of its design review application. The building will include a coffee shop, retail space and residential units above, along with parking behind the building in the alley between Walnut and East Avenues.
The project, presented by Graham Whipple of Resign Architecture, includes eight office spaces, two two-bedroom penthouse residential units on the second story, retail and the coffee shop on the ground floor and two apartments in the basement for employee housing. The project requires the demolition of three buildings, Maude’s Coffee and Clothes at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Fourth Street, Premier Cleaners on Fourth Street and a business office building on Walnut Avenue next to the Gold Mine thrift store.
“This project combines vibrant uses—retail with engaging storefront window, a coffee shop with outdoor dining areas, and housing—within an appropriately scaled mixed-use building designed to enhance the visual quality of downtown Ketchum’s built environment,” states an analysis of the project by city staff included in Tuesday’s meeting packet.
The commission also unanimously approved a lot-line shift for a property at 131 and 151 Topaz Street, reconfiguring the parcel boundaries of the existing lots, and approved a design review allowing for the demolition of an A-frame home built in the 1940s in order for a two-story residential home to be built on the lot.
P&Z also welcomed new commissioner Brenda Moczygemba—who replaced former commissioner Kurt Eggers—during their new regular meeting day on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In