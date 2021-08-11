The proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing development in downtown Ketchum cleared a major hurdle on Tuesday and is one step closer to having full permission from the city to proceed with construction.
In a five-hour meeting that featured passionate testimony from supporters and detractors, the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the design-review application for the 51-unit rental-housing project. The 5-0 vote was recorded with 21 conditions of approval.
While the P&Z was charged primarily with determining if the project complies with city code, the decision was made amid a backdrop of a severe housing crisis in Ketchum and the Wood River Valley.
“We can’t just stay in the same place,” Commissioner Tim Carter said. “We have to look at new solutions.”
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle was among those issuing strong comments in opposition to the project.
“It’s a ten-pound bag of manure in a two-pound bag,” he said.
The P&Z also unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to allow the project’s property management office to be on the ground floor.
In the high-profile, controversial project, Seattle-based GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave., the site of Ketchum City Hall and the headquarters of the Ketchum Fire Department. The approximately 0.6-acre site is on two lots.
The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from about 430 to 1,100 square feet. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, commercial spaces, 46 parking spaces and 133 bicycle spaces.
Ketchum planning staff recommended approval of the permits.
“The Bluebird Village project balances two key community objectives—preserving downtown’s vibrancy and increasing Ketchum’s supply of affordable housing units,” a city staff report states. “This development is consistent with the community’s vision and goals for downtown as detailed in the 2014 Comprehensive Plan.”
The P&Z also approved an amendment to the zoning code that would change a mandatory 10-foot structural setback on the fourth floor of projects that are 100% community housing to an average setback of 10 feet. The Bluebird Village project is currently based on approval of the code change, which must also be approved by the City Council.
The P&Z will review and decide whether to approve the findings of fact and conditions of the decisions when it convenes Tuesday, Aug. 24.
If the P&Z action is appealed, the City Council will review the applications for design review and the conditional-use permit.
Whether or not there is an appeal, the City Council will review the height of the project and the fourth-floor setbacks.
For full coverage of the story, see the Friday, Aug. 13, edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
This is the P&Z that turned down a dozen units of community housing because they didn’t like the developer. The favoritism shown to a guy who was against community housing next to his own luxury condo is inexplicable. Low income housing on one of the most valuable lots in the entire WRV. They have lost the thread. It’s an election year. Let’s find different people.
👏👏 51 units of workforce housing is huge. Bravo!
