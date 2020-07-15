The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a phased development agreement for a subdivision on Bird Drive that will consist of five buildings containing a total of 10 townhome units.
The phased agreement allows the developer to construct one building at a time, and sell it, before building the next, creating a more financially sustainable endeavor. The phased development should be completed within the next five years.
The commission also unanimously approved a change on Short Swing Lane, off Warm Springs Road, to convert a duplex condominium into two distinct townhomes to allow the owner to receive a Federal Housing Administration loan to buy the property. The structure will remain the same, according to city staff, but will allow the property owner to receive the loan, which normally isn’t available for condo buyers.
Three matters on Monday’s agenda were continued to next month, including technical language being added to the city’s floodplain ordinance to fall in line with state recommendations, a design review application for a mixed-use building proposed for the corner of Fourth Street and Walnut Avenue and a preliminary plat and lot line shift application for a residence on Topaz Street.
