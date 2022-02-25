Ketchum city leaders decided on Tuesday to send a letter to the Idaho Legislature voicing opposition to bill that would prevent state and local government entities from enacting mask mandates, during health emergencies or otherwise.
Acting on a proposal from Councilwoman Amanda Breen, council members and Mayor Neil Bradshaw agreed that a letter should be sent in the interest of preserving Ketchum’s autonomy and limiting an ongoing erosion of local control.
The bill, H.B. 631, was easily passed by the state House of Representatives Monday and is now slated for consideration by the Idaho Senate. It would forbid any
state or political subdivision—including cities, public health districts and school districts—from requiring masks, face shields or other face coverings to prevent the spread of disease, in any situation. It would exempt health-care facilities and hospitals.
The bill does not include an enforcement mechanism or penalty for violation.
Breen told other city leaders that she believes the city should voice its opposition to the bill because it broadly counters the city’s position that it should be allowed to make decisions about local issues. Her opposition to H.B. 631 is not specifically related to mask mandates, she said, but to the state limiting the power of local governments.
The city previously sent a letter to the Legislature stating its opposition to a bill to limit government regulation of property-rental transactions, Breen noted.
“I’m glad we’ve always taken a consistent stance that local control should remain for local issues,” she said.
In agreeing, Councilman Jim Slanetz pointed to the irony of the state imposing authority over local governments while many state leaders have opposed federal control over some state matters.
Bradshaw—who earlier this month asked the City Council to drop the city’s mask mandate enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic—said he also agrees with Breen.
“I do think it’s important to have local control,” he said.
Ketchum voted 3-1 Feb. 7 to drop its mask mandate, with Breen, Slanetz and Councilman Michael David voting to end the requirement; Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton opposed. ￼
Ketchum! This bill is saying that MASKS DON'T WORK. The State of Idaho (who are also our elected leaders by the way) want to protect all citizens from the authoritarian-lack-of-science-and-commonsense local leaders from imposing harmful mandates upon our citizens. You are trying to turn it into a local rights debate because you have already lost the masks mandates argument. Wake up. There is absolutely no science whatsoever that says the masks everyone are using blocks ariborne viruses. This bill is supporting our rights and freedoms. If you don't like it, go back to wherever you came from. Or move to Canada where they will impose all sorts of mandates, freeze your bank accounts and steal your money. Those of us who remain in the free State of Idaho will make informed decisions with our doctors regarding our healthcare. Gov't needs to stay out of it.
The state is why we have the short term rental laws we do - control from the state rather than cities impacted by STRs. Cities back east were proactive in regulating STRs - and this caused a rush by those who profit the most to push for other states to assert state control over STRs through model bills by the American Legislative Exchange Council.
Limitations on local control of health powers, like no mask mandates, is also a product of ALEC.
ALEC is also busy with model laws about voting and manufacturing the whole CRT, a graduate school level course, issue for k-12 public schools.
Idaho is ranked #5 by ALEC and Little is proud of that rating.
1 in 5 of the basically copy and paste model bills by ALEC are passed by state legislatures.
“In 2016, Arizona enacted breakthrough legislation that enables short-term rentals while increasing tax revenue and preserving limited local regulation. The Arizona law stops local governments from prohibiting short-term rentals,
The Arizona law serves as the basis for ALEC model policy that can help every state realize the benefits of short-term rental income and increased tourism.”
Idaho Governor Brad Little recently called President Joe Biden's latest vaccine requirement “government overreach.” If this bill were to take effect, it would be an outlandish example of Idaho state government overreach with regard to local jurisdictions. Idaho Representative Lauren Necochea made an astute observation regarding this bill: "This would handcuff our state and our local jurisdictions from protecting public health in an emergency that we can’t even imagine,” Furthermore, heavy tourism from international, national and state levels poses a peculiar and ominous threat to Blaine county that many other regions do not have to contend with. Banning Blaine county's ability to attempt to protect itself in a future covid surge or future new pandemic would be irresponsible and dangerous. This is particularly true in light of the fact that Blaine County's surge number's in the initial wave of infection rivaled those of New York, which was among the worst Covid infection rates in the world!
"Blaine County's surge number's in the initial wave of infection rivaled those of New York, which was among the worst Covid infection rates in the world!" New York and Blain county, two of the most masked and vaxed places in the world, yet also the worst infection rates. Local governments were allowed by its citizens and the state to overreach with mask mandates in the name of the "emergency." Those mandates have proven to be ineffective and the local governments have abused the powers they were allowed over the citizens. Now the state is stepping in to preserve the citizens freedoms from cities like Hailey who refuse to relinquish the emergency "control" even though the masks have proven to be useless and the emergency is over. It's called checks and balances.
Right 4 Valley - “ New York and Blain county, two of the most masked and vaxed places in the world, yet also the worst infection rates. ”
Uh, Not Right, Blaine County being one of the Covid hotspots started in March, 2020. Vaccines for first line workers and teachers started in January, 2021. Most other adults weren’t eligible for vaccinations until April, 2021,
Most of us knew people during that early time who were infected and probably also someone who was taken to the hospitals in Twin and Boise returning weeks later. ER doctors and other health workers were infected then also.
Going through this experience is no doubt one of the main reasons why this county has such a high vaccination rate and mask compliance.
So the local politicians want to send a letter “in the interest of preserving Ketchum’s autonomy and limiting an ongoing erosion of local control?” “Local control?” At least they are admitting EXACTLY what this has always been about. Control!
It’s pretty rich that they are sending a letter complaining that the state is limiting Ketchum’s autonomy to control its citizens personal autonomy. What an absolute joke.
