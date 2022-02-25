Amanda Breen asks for mask enforcement (copy)

Ketchum Councilwoman Amanda Breen during a meeting on Jan. 3.

Ketchum city leaders decided on Tuesday to send a letter to the Idaho Legislature voicing opposition to bill that would prevent state and local government entities from enacting mask mandates, during health emergencies or otherwise.

Acting on a proposal from Councilwoman Amanda Breen, council members and Mayor Neil Bradshaw agreed that a letter should be sent in the interest of preserving Ketchum’s autonomy and limiting an ongoing erosion of local control.

The bill, H.B. 631, was easily passed by the state House of Representatives Monday and is now slated for consideration by the Idaho Senate. It would forbid any

state or political subdivision—including cities, public health districts and school districts—from requiring masks, face shields or other face coverings to prevent the spread of disease, in any situation. It would exempt health-care facilities and hospitals.

The bill does not include an enforcement mechanism or penalty for violation.

Breen told other city leaders that she believes the city should voice its opposition to the bill because it broadly counters the city’s position that it should be allowed to make decisions about local issues. Her opposition to H.B. 631 is not specifically related to mask mandates, she said, but to the state limiting the power of local governments.

The city previously sent a letter to the Legislature stating its opposition to a bill to limit government regulation of property-rental transactions, Breen noted.

“I’m glad we’ve always taken a consistent stance that local control should remain for local issues,” she said.

In agreeing, Councilman Jim Slanetz pointed to the irony of the state imposing authority over local governments while many state leaders have opposed federal control over some state matters.

Bradshaw—who earlier this month asked the City Council to drop the city’s mask mandate enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic—said he also agrees with Breen.

“I do think it’s important to have local control,” he said.

Ketchum voted 3-1 Feb. 7 to drop its mask mandate, with Breen, Slanetz and Councilman Michael David voting to end the requirement; Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton opposed. ￼

