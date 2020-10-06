Ketchum city leaders on Monday weighed the significance of a recent increase in positive test cases for the coronavirus in Blaine County but ultimately determined that the city’s response plan is adequate and new measures are not immediately warranted.
The discussion at City Hall came six days after City Council members voted to adopt Blaine County’s COVID-19 response plan, which is based on the Harvard Global Health Institute’s metrics for determining coronavirus transmission risk. The Blaine County system is based on the same metrics as the Harvard Global Health Institute, but is calculated each Thursday according to average case numbers from the previous week—not on a rolling basis, as Harvard’s system is. Previously, the city used the South Central Public Health District’s response plan, which calculates risk based on a 14-day average.
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin told Mayor Neil Bradshaw and the City Council that Blaine County on Oct. 1 had a positive coronavirus rate of 27 per 100,000 people. McLaughlin said the number had since dropped to 16 per 100,000, putting it in the county’s “orange”—or high—risk level. One of the criteria for a high-risk ranking is a seven-day daily average of 10 to 25 new cases per 100,000 people.
“It’s going to go up and down,” McLaughlin said, noting that Blaine County’s case rate is below the statewide average and below that of neighboring counties. He also noted that testing is primarily being done on people with symptoms of the virus, not asymptomatic people.
The county’s risk-level guidelines provide recommended mitigation strategies based on the determined risk. The risk categories are: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
In the high-risk category, recommendations include—but are not limited to—increasing education and messaging, requiring the use of face coverings, limiting large indoor gatherings, self-isolation of vulnerable populations and reducing occupancy in places of business and public buildings. (Though Blaine County is utilizing Harvard's metrics, it is not bound to the Global Health Institute's policy recommendations.)
McLaughlin said Monday that Blaine County has not seen “evidence of community spread linked to the business community,” but officials have seen evidence of so-called “COVID fatigue,” in which people get tired of following guidelines or orders designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
McLaughlin said social gatherings in Blaine County could be a catalyst for spread of the coronavirus, adding that to this point there has not been significant spread of the virus among school-age children. He recommended the city continue to monitor the situation and provide education to the public, and to “do the best you can as an individual.”
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she believes “COVID fatigue is a thing,” but she does not want to see the community go through a lockdown “if it can be avoided.”
“I really wish we weren’t in this place,” she said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she wants to dispel rumors in the community that because the city adopted the response plan that uses the Harvard metrics, leaders might now have to implement a “total shutdown.”
“I can tell you that is the farthest thing from my mind right now,” she said, noting that the plan’s recommendations should be viewed as “guidelines.”
Breen said she is concerned about weddings and large indoor gatherings acting as spreader events for the virus and suggested that vigilant monitoring will be needed as the weather gets colder. She said she wants to see people wearing masks and observing social distancing.
“No full shutdown right now,” she said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz agreed.
“I think we’re still at acceptable levels,” he said.
The city website on Tuesday, using data from Sept. 20-26, stated that the rate of positive tests for the coronavirus in Blaine County was 9.87 percent. That figure also meets the criteria for a high-risk ranking.
The city on Sept. 29 renewed for 182 days an “emergency health ordinance” that allows it to issue health orders. On July 7, it implemented a mask mandate requiring people to wear a face covering in public places “when members of the public are physically present,” with some exemptions.
Meanwhile, the state of Idaho has stated that its response to COVID-19 “is now primarily local or regional in nature.” Data released by the state at the end of the business day Monday reported that Idaho has had 44,422 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, with 458 new cases that day. The state has reported 487 deaths linked to COVID-19. In Blaine County, 700 confirmed and probable cases have been reported.
In the end, city leaders tacitly agreed to continue to monitor the risk level and data, and to continue to promote safety measures.
“We continue to remind the public of the protocols we started messaging in April—maintain social distancing, wash hands, etc.,” Lisa Enourato, Ketchum’s public affairs and administrative services manager, stated in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express.
How about we make our own decisions about our safety. We are free to close our shop if we feel like it. A person can stay home if that makes the most sense to them. Why on earth would you be in favor of shutting down again? We can’t hide from the air. Let us make our own decisions. Unless you want to be our masters? Is that it?
This article was a misleading representation of my comments at Monday night's meeting, and I want to set the record straight that I am personally very concerned by the rise in case numbers in our valley and expressed such at the meeting. For several days, our case numbers have put us in the red "critical" risk category, and I think it is important that the general public is aware that COVID is returning to our valley, and we all need to do our part to help squash this rise, or inevitable closures may occur if/when our hospitals begin to be stressed. I also expressed a desire to limit group sizes and potentially expand the age range for the mask requirement as Hailey and Blaine County are considering this week. I think the City of Ketchum needs to be doing more in this time, most of all educating the public that this is still a big problem and now is not the time to let our guard down. This article relays a perception that we're doing just fine and no changes are necessary, which I think is a danger to our community and a potential danger to our economy should case numbers continue to rise. Please stay vigilant so we can all stay healthy and keep our schools and businesses open!! If you wish to watch the meeting recording directly, you can do so here: https://www.ketchumidaho.org/citycouncil/page/city-council-regular-meeting-224
Thank you for the clarification, Councilor Hamilton.
You are not responsible for our safety... we are. Make suggestions but stay out of our lives!
You are not our savior nor are you our master. Let us live and quit trying to control everyone.
How about you take some of your own advice and mind your own business the city council is responsible in part for our safety as well as each individual caring for themselves
I was curious about the tone of the article vs the valley`s current state regarding Covid19 thanks for the insight Courtney.
So, NO discussion of the CV-19 flights arriving and leaving daily, and no information on out-of-county infections that don't get reported here? Not enough information.
Nope. They are just mulling over letting us be adults or putting us on time out. Cause they know better about how we should live our lives than we do...
