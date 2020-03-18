The city of Ketchum is encouraging nonessential businesses to limit operations and restaurants to close or restrict to take-out only during “unprecedented times as COVID-19 impacts our community,” according to a statement issued Monday.
The city said it is doing its part by cancelling city events and restricting large gatherings in public places, closing all city recreation programs, closing public access to city facilities and encouraging customers to call, email or conduct business online. With the exception of public safety staff, all employees who would normally interact with the public outside of city facilities will be assigned to office duties and all out-of-state business travel has been canceled.
However, during Ketchum’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting late Monday afternoon, Councilwoman Amanda Breen pointed out that the city was already in violation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendations. Earlier Monday, the CDC recommended restricting gatherings to 10 people or fewer—and more were gathered at City Hall.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw agreed that the situation needed to be reassessed in light of CDC guidelines, adding that the city has the technology available to remedy the situation. Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato stated in an email last Thursday to the Idaho Mountain Express that comments can be sent to participate@ketchumidaho.org instead of delivered in person.
Only three members of the public were at Monday night’s meeting.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton opened the session by saying public-hearing agenda items should be continued until the public can formally give their comment.
Councilman Michael David echoed Hamilton’s sentiment, agreeing that items requiring public comment should be limited while the public can’t physically attend public meetings. Ketchum does offer livestream, including visual and audio of all its public meetings, on the city’s website.
Bradshaw told council members they did not have to vote if they wanted to wait to receive additional public comment on any matter.
“As of right now, I feel our position is the right one,” he said.
The new recommendations from the CDC are in effect for the next 15 days, in the hope that it will limit the virus’s continued spread. As of 9:45 a.m., March 17, there were still seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, three of them in Blaine County, with 295 people tested.
Ketchum Tribute Hotel
Council members also discussed a request for reconsideration of PEG Cos. hotel at the south entrance to town by attorney Gary Slette on behalf of a group of neighbors.
Ketchum city attorney Matt Johnson explained to the council how to move forward, explaining that the reconsideration process was done for council members to decide if something within the arguments presented made them question one of the previously approved findings of fact in the planned-unit-development or preliminary-plat applications and whether to vote to reopen the applications to reconsider them.
“Is there new arguments or new information that makes you think, ‘I need to reconsider,’” Bradshaw explained to the council.
Ultimately, the council did not vote to reopen the applications.
“I don’t personally feel that there is enough evidence to change the decision that we’ve already made,” Hamilton said.
Breen agreed, adding that the argument presented did not change her mind.
“Though I don’t think its 100 percent clear, I do think that the PUD ordinance does supersede the zoning code, I guess. I’m convinced of that, so I’m OK with not reopening this,” Councilman Jim Slanetz said. “I think we can stand by what the council has decided on this based on the fact of law that was very well presented from both sides.”
One of Slette’s arguments included that the hotel is in the Tourist Zone, which does not allow buildings higher than four stories. According to PEG, the hotel will stand at four stories at River Street and three stories below River Street along the 37-foot grade drop on the Main Street side of the development. According to development architect Justin Heppler, the building as designed is shorter than the surrounding Limelight and proposed Harriman hotels.
At the City Council’s next meeting, scheduled for April 6, the final decision made on Monday night will be presented once again to the council and its decision then will be final.
