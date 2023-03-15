What is now Ketchum’s largest parking lot will soon become a housing development, and the owner of the lot, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, has to decide if it’s worth spending $5 million to $13 million to keep public parking at the new development.
The First and Washington parking lot was identified by the city as a parcel ripe for redevelopment in the midst of the area’s housing crisis. In an effort to increase the number of Ketchum workers who live in the city, the KURA is contracting with Boise-based developer deChase Miksis and the Wood River Community Housing Trust to construct a four-story project in the heart of downtown. The building aims to serve residents earning between 100% and 150% of the area median income, according to the city, though the percentages are subject to change. The city retained the firm Desman Parking to analyze parking options for the project. Desman staff came up with seven options, presented at a meeting Monday, which drew a variety of reactions from the KURA.
The $5 million to $13 million price tag was simply too much for Commissioners Tyler Davis-Jeffers and Jim Slanetz.
“These prices are ridiculous,” Davis-Jeffers said. “When I look at costs to install [parking] in other markets, this is astronomical. If we have to pay $150,000 per parking space, I don’t think we can do [public] parking.”
Slanetz said, “I could completely skip the parking at this point with the numbers that we’ve been given.”
Commissioner Casey Dove said she would rather see the parking situation figured out as a part of other projects around town, calling the costs here too high.
The options were presented in a matrix that showed each proposed project fit the KURA’s three goals for development. Those goals are to provide affordable workforce housing downtown, provide structured public parking that can accommodate future growth and provide an “active ground floor opportunities to maintain vibrancy of downtown”—as opposed to, for example, a first floor completely comprised of a parking garage. Two options satisfied all those goals: designing a first floor partly made up of parking spaces and partly made up of retail or commercial space; or, building underground parking below three levels of residential space.
The most comprehensive of those choices, labeled “Option 3,” envisions two below-ground parking levels with 93 total spaces at an estimated cost of $13.6 million—which comes out to $145,900 per space. The second choice that satisfied all three goals, referred to as “Option 3a,” calls for 54 total spots with only one below-ground level. It costs $9.4 million, or $174,000 per space. Commissioner Susanne Frick supported the larger Option 3, while other commissioners weren’t as keen about those plans.
Despite the costs, Chair Susan Scovell and Commissioner Gary Lipton held fast in their insistence that more downtown parking is essential for the efficiency of Ketchum’s vehicle flow.
“I want more public parking,” Lipton said. “If we don’t [approve one of these options], I don’t think it will ever be done by the city. This is our opportunity to give the public parking. I just don’t know how we’re going to fund it.”
He added that he believes the issue to be largely a fault of city leaders who haven’t placed enough importance on the city’s parking stock. He said anyone who thinks the current City Council will add parking on its own accord is “dreaming.”
Slanetz, a member of the Ketchum City Council, pushed back on that.
Scovell pointed out that there isn’t another city-owned lot of this size that could accommodate downtown parking.
“If we are going to add parking downtown, it has to happen here,” she said.
Davis-Jeffers said he wanted to look closer at “how the sausage was made”— i.e., what went into the prices the developer proposed. He said he might be more amenable to the proposals if he sees that these costs truly reflect the current market and can’t be brought down in any way.
Also at question is the what portion the developer will pay and what will fall to the city and KURA. The developer presented four funding options:
The first—in which all the parking is public—would be completely publicly funded, paid for with bonds and cash from the KURA.
The second includes partly public and partly residential parking, with the public portion funded by the KURA and the private portion being funded by the developer.
The third option is completely public parking, but partly funded by the developer.
The final option is for the developer to fund the project with combined public and residential parking, with the KURA reimbursing it for part of the costs over time. If the KURA decides to completely abandon public parking at the site, the developer will fund the project in its entirety. deChase Miksis has expressed openness to adjusting its contribution to the project, but a spokesperson said that would probably require raising rents.
After a comment from Lipton in which he implied Davis-Jeffers wanted to “squeeze” the developer for more money by asking if deChase Miksis would be willing to contribute more, Davis-Jeffers said that was not his goal.
“I do!” replied Lipton, who made clear his intent to represent the public’s best interest on the project.
The KURA was unanimous in its direction that staff should continue to work with involved parties to further refine the proposals and come up with more specific cost estimates. The city of Ketchum has expressed interest in helping to fund the project despite not being included in the proposed funding options in the presentation.
The other five proposals, which were in conflict with at least one of the previously mentioned KURA goals, ranged from offering 31 to 93 parking spaces at costs between $4.9 million and $12.3 million.
Davis-Jeffers said it’s not just the cost at issue.
“I’m not nitpicking the [total] cost, I’m just saying that the cost per parking spot is too expensive,” he said. “Right now, the community’s priority is workforce housing—and if we can’t get that and parking for a reasonable amount, then we’re going to have to prioritize workforce housing and hope a [parking] solution comes from another project.”
Lipton countered, saying the feedback he has heard from the community is that parking is badly needed, and this project is a crucial opportunity to preserve some. Dove asked him whether the parking is really worth the cost. Lipton replied that he isn’t sure.
City administrator Jade Riley emphasized that for now, Ketchum is in fine shape when it comes to parking spaces.
“The reality is we will always be able to manage our day-to-day retail uses—we can manage those with our current system,” he said. “The trade-off we’re exploring right now is for parkers [in the future].”
Riley said these issues can be traced back to Ketchum’s lack of a “workhorse” parking structure, like a parking garage, which typically anchors an area’s parking needs while being supplemented by smaller public lots, private lots and street parking. Ketchum is without that go-to structure, and at some point, the growing town could be at capacity with nowhere to send the thousands of people who commute to Ketchum for work, errands and more each day. Frick added that as of now, there is available parking throughout downtown within a five- to 10-minute walk of any storefront, even at peak times.
The city has to have a firm decision made by May—which Frick acknowledged puts things on a fairly tight schedule. She asked if there was anything else the KURA needed.
“I’d like a drink!” Scoville said. ￼
Wow, now they're doing housing for folks at or above AMI? WHaaat?
Also, anyone who has watched since 2017 has seen that lot empty everyday. It is the "workhorse" of Ketchum's parking infrastructure... didn't do much work. Didn't need to, there's plenty of parking in town.
Save the money for housing for people BELOW the AMI.
