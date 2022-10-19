Ketchum officials ask congressman for help on postal fees

The Ketchum Post Office currently charges $138 and $176, respectively, for the two smallest post office box sizes.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Ketchum’s mayor and four city council members have officially written to Rep. Mike Simpson to “request assistance with the post office box fees charged to Ketchum residents,” according to the letter sent to the Congressman and discussed by council.

In a Sept. 28 article, the Express detailed the history of Ketchum’s lack of USPS home delivery, and why home delivery is unlikely to come to the city despite a seemingly increasing amount of support for it.

The letter outlines the officials’ concerns, which are centered around what they see as an unfair fee for a service that should be free.

