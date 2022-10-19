Ketchum officials ask congressman for help on postal fees

Ketchum’s mayor and four city council members have officially written to Rep. Mike Simpson to “request assistance with the post office box fees charged to Ketchum residents,” according to the letter sent to the Congressman and discussed by council.
In a Sept. 28 article, the Express detailed the history of Ketchum’s lack of USPS home delivery, and why home delivery is unlikely to come to the city despite a seemingly increasing amount of support for it.
The letter outlines the officials’ concerns, which are centered around what they see as an unfair fee for a service that should be free.
“Ketchum residents and businesses have no choice in how they receive mail. Instead, they are required to pay fees to have their mail delivered to them only at a post office box. The Ketchum Post Office currently charges $138 and $176, respectively, for the two smallest post office box sizes,” the letter states. “These prices have tripled in the past seven years, yet we have seen no improvement in service nor any explanation from the USPS as to why such steep price increases are necessary.”
In September, David Rupert, USPS communications director for the Western United States, said that the fee increases are “in order to remain competitive with other companies that offer post office box services,” like UPS and DHL.
Also at issue is the “Group E exemption,” which stipulates that addresses to which mail is physically unavailable should qualify for a free P.O. box. Postmaster John MacDonald and Rupert both agreed this exemption does not apply to Ketchum residents because the city decided against adopting home delivery at a town hall meeting in the late 1990s. The Express could find no record of such a vote in its archives.
To date, Councilmembers Amanda Breen and Michael David have been the most vocal proponents of moving towards home delivery, with their own unique outlooks. David approaches the issue primarily from a financial point of view, arguing that the fees are excessive for the service being offered. Breen, as a business owner, sees the lack of home delivery as an inconvenience to her immigration law services. In September, she told the Express that home delivery would make communication among her, her clients and the government much easier.
The letter does not make any specific requests of Simpson; it just outlines the argument the council is making and thanks him for his attention to the matter.
“The cost of living is rising for all Idahoans,” the letter states, “and it is not fair that Ketchum residents and businesses must pay ever-increasing fees for a service that is provided free of charge to most other Idaho residents.” ￼
