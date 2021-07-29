Blaine County ranchers John Peavey and Diane Josephy Peavey will serve as grand marshals of Wagon Days, the Ketchum’s Labor Day-weekend celebrations of its mining-era history, the city of announced this week.
The Peaveys were selected for their “significant and lasting contributions to Ketchum’s culture and educational landscape,” the city stated in a news release. Together, they created the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which is held each October in Ketchum.
“A celebration of their positive impacts on this community is long overdue,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
Third-generation rancher John Peavey served 21 years as a senator in the Idaho Legislature. During that time, he pushed for government transparency and to protect water rights on the Snake River. Peavey supported a proposal to establish a paved bike path on the Union Pacific Railroad right of way in the Wood River Valley and encouraged the shared use of the right of way, which had been used for decades as a route for driving sheep to grazing grounds in the mountains.
Diane Josephy Peavey is an author best known for her writings about living on a sheep and cattle ranch. She focused on its people, history and the West’s changing landscape.
“Her own story is one of an evolution from a city girl to a rancher and writer,” the city stated.
Her writings aired weekly on Idaho Public Radio for 15 years and many are collected in her book “Bitterbrush Country: Living on the Edge of the Land.” She has been an invited poet at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev., and served as literature director for the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
Wagon Days was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Events have been scaled back some this year, but the city is moving ahead with some signature proceedings. For more on the city's plans, pick up a copy of Friday's Idaho Mountain Express, or check back with mtexpress.com.
King of the “wolf” killers right there !
