With Christmas just two days away and scores of people crowding into the Ketchum post office, city officials are working with U.S. Postal Service officers to assess whether actions can be taken to lessen the public’s potential exposure to COVID-19 at the facility on Fourth Street.
City Councilwoman Amanda Breen raised concerns about COVID-19 mitigation measures not being followed at the post office in a guest opinion published in the Idaho Mountain Express last week. Breen again spoke out about her concerns in an open-comment period at the beginning of Ketchum’s final City Council meeting of the year on Monday.
Breen commended business operators in the city for employing mitigation protocols to protect employees and customers from the virus but firmly lamented the lack of such measures at the post office.
“This is an essential business to our community because we are not permitted to have home mail delivery here,” Breen said in the meeting, which was conducted by video conference. “Yet, they are providing almost no protection to our community to keep people safe.”
Breen said the Postal Service could potentially provide delivery service, curbside service and outdoor package pickup at the back door, but instead has allowed many people to crowd into the front lobby of the post office to mail and pick up packages, in addition to conducting routine business. Numerous citizens have complained to her, she said, and one resident sent her a photo of the lobby on Monday afternoon in which some 30 people were crowded near the front-desk area. She called the incident a “disaster.”
“I don’t care if there’s tape on the floor,” suggesting where people should stand, Breen said. “People cannot stay socially distanced from each other.”
Currently, there are city mandates in place that collectively require people to wear masks in public in the city, to socially distance, to limit public gatherings and to follow specific rules for seating and occupancy in restaurants and businesses.
“I’m mad at this point,” Breen said. “I’m mad. Our community’s mad. Our senior community’s mad. This is absolutely unacceptable.”
Breen asked Mayor Neil Bradshaw what the city is doing to address the situation, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.
“I’m glad there’s a vaccine coming, but we’ve got many more months of this,” she said.
Bradshaw said City Administrator Jade Riley has been addressing the matter.
“This is an ongoing issue,” he said. “The city administrator has taken it very, very seriously. He has pushed in all ways.”
Initially, Bradshaw contemplated whether the issue should be put on an agenda of a future City Council meeting. Breen objected.
“We don’t need a City Council meeting to have the police enforce our orders,” she said.
Bradshaw said he wanted to ensure that it was legally permissible to discuss the matter at length when it was not on the official agenda. Minutes later, however, he assured the council that action would be taken. He said he would discuss the matter with Police Chief Jamie Shaw and would seek to improve the problem “imminently.”
“We’ve heard it loud and clear,” he said.
While the city does not have broad jurisdiction over the federally managed Postal Service, it can enforce laws and codes, city officials noted.
On Tuesday, Lisa Enourato, the city’s public affairs and administrative services manager, said the city has received approximately 10 complaints about the situation and is discussing potential improvements with the Postal Service. Riley talked to Ketchum Postmaster John McDonald on Dec. 14 to “inform him of the city’s concerns,” Enourato said, and then Riley had a telephone call last Friday with the agency’s district manager in Salt Lake City.
“The city’s concerns were discussed and Jade is sending a list of those concerns and suggestions on how to mitigate,” Enourato said in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express.
In the meantime, Ketchum community service officers will stop by the post office “on a regular basis, as they are with other Ketchum businesses, to monitor compliance of the local health order,” Enourato wrote.
When asked about the situation Tuesday, McDonald acknowledged the discussions between the city and the Postal Service’s district manager but declined to comment further.
It tells you something when the Postmaster won't wear a mask, despite USPS rules to the contrary. His employees out to walk off the job-or his boss should remove him from the job-whish is overdue for a lot of other reasons!
Everyone I have seen at the Post Office has had a mask on. Crowding occurs but please get a grip here. Millions are now depending on the gov't to send them money because it has taken their livelihood away. Unless you have some position related to government. Can't forget Pelosi on cable saying "do you feed them, no you don't , we feed them ! This will work it's way through the world in it's own time
as biology always does. Nothing has slowed this down.
I’m curious why the Post Office isn’t using the lockers more often - most of my yellow card items could fit easily in a locker.
How about crowds coming to Ketchum in their normal HUGE numbers during a pandemic? All for that money, right? That's the true American Way, isn't it?
It's so nice of all these out oft owners to show us that 6 feet isn't nearly as far a distance as we thought. We can crowd together in stores, etc...just like they do! Yay for Ketchum!
Baldy lifts closed by end of January, you watch.
Over at the Sun Valley post office, if they opened the door and ran the line outside, that would help.
2 people in our community does last week from Covid. Maybe in affinity to cops there should be the temperature checks? Our health officials seem to resist this but every country that has the landing under relative control uses this as one of their techniques. Post office, airport and grocery stores seem like reasonable places for mandatory temp checks.
How about that grocery store line?! How about how hard the workers, who are masked, are working 7 days a week, 15hrs a day, to get the parcels to the public. How about the city council members who voted down home delivery because of the cost, ordinances & the home owners who do not want the eye sore of box clusters? This cannot be solved over night.
Not to mention porch pirates.
