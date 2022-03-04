Ketchum mulls policy on redevelopment of hillside sites

The city of Ketchum is facing a decision that could establish a new interpretation of regulations for development on hillsides and, consequently, views of hillsides around town.
The city’s Planning & Building Department staff are developing a formal interpretation of a discussion by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 15 of how the city should handle applications to build new houses on the sites of old houses that don’t conform with the city’s zoning regulations for hillside areas. The decision could dictate whether an estimated 37 properties on hillsides around Ketchum that were developed before 1989 can be redeveloped with new houses.
At issue is development in the city’s Mountain Overlay District, which was established in 1989 to protect views, wildlife and natural features of the surrounding landscape. The district’s regulations require new buildings to be constructed in areas that have less than 25% slope and that building envelopes for new parcels be located outside of areas with 25% slope or more. The preexisting buildings in the district were allowed to remain but were deemed non-conforming.
“The undeveloped hillsides surrounding Ketchum are one of Ketchum’s character-defining features,” a Feb. 15 staff report states. “The Mountain Overlay District ensures the preservation of these hills, ridgelines, and natural features.”
Redeveloping old, non-conforming houses can disturb the land and create other impacts, the report notes, but can also ensure that current fire and safety codes are met.
The matter was brought to the P&Z after city staff were presented with an application last October to reconfigure four lots on North Spruce Street and East Sixth Street, in the Knob Hill area on the north side of downtown. The site has an old, non-conforming house and a non-conforming garage. The property owner has proposed to combine four lots into two lots and establish a new building envelope for a new, modern house on the hillside.
The application was deemed incomplete and out of compliance with subdivision standards.
“To help get clarity on the non-compliance issues, the interpretation was presented to the P&Z Commission,” the city said in a written statement to Idaho Mountain Express on Monday. “The applicant must now decide what they want to do with their application. The application is on hold.”
In debating the matter on Feb. 15, P&Z commissioners acknowledged that the city’s hillside protections are very important—even “sacrosanct”—to many Ketchum citizens. However, the panel also acknowledged that the city’s guiding land-use document, the Comprehensive Plan, aims to bring old buildings into compliance with modern building, fire and safety codes.
The five commissioners weighed the potential benefits of bringing the sites in question into the realm of modern development and code versus the impacts of allowing a new—perhaps larger—house on the Mountain Overlay sites. They pondered whether the city should allow new development on the existing house “pads” under demolished homes or allow new development in a different part of the site that might have less impact.
Commissioner Mattie Mead said he does not want the city to weaken its stance on hillside development. The city should not allow redevelopment on a non-conforming house pad, he said.
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said the city should strive to minimize the impact of redevelopment but could allow a process for landowners to build a new structure.
“If there’s a better spot, yes, it should go to the better spot,” he said. “If there’s not, smaller, and no disturbance during construction activity and increased fire codes if the truck can’t access it.”
Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said she is open to having an allowance for new development but wants the city to have very restrictive language about how a project could proceed.
P&Z Chairman Neil Morrow said he was leaning toward allowing a landowner to rebuild but under restrictions that prevent large houses in the viewshed. He said he could envision “a very restricted rebuild” on a case-by-case basis for a small number of sites.
Planning & Building Director Suzanne Frick said she would craft a written interpretation that highlights three main elements suggested through the P&Z’s discussion:
- If a better location off the hillside, out of the steep slope, exists, then it must be used.
- If there is not a better location outside of the protected zone, an applicant can apply to rebuild if the structure does not exceed the height and footprint of the existing building.
- Projects must conform to current code.
Frick said a formal interpretation could be ready for consideration by the P&Z at its next meeting on March 8.
Regardless of what the final interpretation is, applications will have to go through the city’s standard approval processes. ￼
Once again we have a government that doesn't listen or care about what people think. So they will turn this place into Aspen. If they can change policies that have been in affect for decades, they will change more.
And here we go...
The full Aspen-ification of the area is getting underway.
Nothing will totally ruin the whole area more than relenting on hillside building. It's literally one of the most unique aspects of the valley.
Follow the money. Always follow the money.
This is obscene!
Covid and the Epic Pass were things the city had no control of. One of the greatest things that never happened to our valley is building on our hillsides. Ketchum has always had control of it’s hillsides.Please don’t mess this up.
Rest assured, Ketchum's current planning director will mess this up. Frick has no idea what she's doing and hasn't since she arrived. She is leading the charge that is ruining this town. Her sociopathy is despicable.
To be fair, I don't think this one is on her. She didn't let it go through. Instead took it to P&Z for "guidance." I think you have to hit the P&Z Commissioners and the Mayor on this topic. They are the "deciders."
Just wait. Frick has the ability to talk those "deciders" into anything. That's where the sociopathy comes in. Patience, Perry, we'll see McMansions on our hillsides in no time. After all, she coined the phrase, "we're the city and we can do what we want."
This is depressing. P&Z is supposed to be protecting the community from this stuff. Yet the chair is all for Mr Stevenson’s mega mansion that will loom 100’ above Ketchum looking down on it. This is pretty incrmprehensoble. He bought lots that were non conforming and he wants the City to throw out those restrictions. And it looks like they will. What the heck is going on? I spoke against this at the P&Z meeting but other people have to speak up to protect our hills sides.
Agree 100%. Hillside ordinance is to protect all that we love from these mega monster people. Don’t let this ruin our valley
100% agree.
The watering down of the hillside protections begins...
Watch the ball on this one. Soon, they'll start talking about "takings" and unconstitutional rules. Goodbye, hillsides, it's been nice seeing you!
Yup.
