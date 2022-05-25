In its first public meeting since last week’s failed ballot proposal that would have increased local-option taxes to finance workforce-housing initiatives, the Ketchum City Council on Monday expressed support for extending funding to pursue some of the goals from its Housing Action Plan.
City Administrator Jade Riley outlined two general paths for the council. The first included the addition of two staff members at a cost of about $180,000, but offer no new programs until more funding is found. The second included the addition of three staffers and some new programs with a cost of just under $1 million.
“My choice on this is option two, so we can show what we’re all about and prove the worth of some of these programs, and then hopefully draw more support from the community,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
Each of the council members expressed varying levels of support for the second option, with Amanda Breen and Jim Slanetz both adding that they are a bit hesitant to put up money without involvement from other jurisdictions.
“This needs to be a county-wide effort. It’s going to be tough to make a meaningful difference without support,” Slanetz said. “My fear is if we don’t have enough funding and we try to go at it alone, we might not be successful.”
Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly offered a different perspective.
“Our approach is that we need to keep taking steps regardless of who else is joining,” she said.
Blaine County Housing Authority Interim Executive Director Sarah Michael said there may be some interest from the city of Sun Valley down the road, with the city showing interest in potential projects.
On May 17, Ketchum’s proposed addition to the city’s local-option tax to fund affordable-housing projects fell short of the 60% threshold needed to pass under Idaho code, with roughly 53% of voters in favor and 47% opposed.
The outcome dealt a major blow to the city’s newly adopted Housing Action Plan, a far-reaching rubric of steps and strategies designed to develop, preserve and expand Ketchum’s affordable-housing pool. In full, that plan aims to build, preserve or convert 660-980 workforce units over the next 10 years, at an estimated cost of $5.5 million to $7.5 million per year. City estimates suggest the proposed LOT would have added some $2.8 million to annual income—a projection based on revenues from the last fiscal year—only for workforce-housing initiatives.
With that money off the table, Connelly ran through which elements of the Housing Action Plan officials want to move forward with immediately. Those include:
- Hiring an architect to explore options for the city’s YMCA and Leadville lots.
- Hiring a historic preservation architect for Forest Service Park.
- Developing an incentive for renters who create an accessory dwelling unit, or a small room that is converted into a living space.
- Beginning the Lease to Locals program, paying homeowners to rent to workers.
- Introducing tenant mediation services.
- Creating a “one-stop shop” for housing applicants.
- Analysis, enforcement and training of deed-restriction compliance.
- Public outreach efforts.
The city has approximately $2.9 million in existing one-time funds that could be used for these initiatives.
Bradshaw said the next time the matter will be discussed is at the city’s budget workshop on June 27.
“That’s when the rubber meets the road,” he said, “because we have to make tradeoffs and decide where to spend our money.” ￼
