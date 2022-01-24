The city of Ketchum is planning a series of capital improvement projects for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
City Administrator Jade Riley updated the City Council on several projects Tuesday, Jan. 18, with plans ranging from road repaving to park upgrades.
The most time-sensitive project, according to Riley, is the reconstruction of Sun Valley Road to the city limits, near St. Thomas Episcopal Church. The project is being done in conjunction with the city of Sun Valley, which plans to rebuild the rest of the road to a point near the Boundary Campground. Both cities received funding toward the projects from the state when it transferred ownership of the road to the cities last year.
The project will increase ADA access and mobility for bikers and pedestrians, Riley said, including safety improvements at the corner of Sun Valley Road and Spruce Street.
The project was originally budgeted at just over $1 million, with more than 80% of that coming from the Idaho Transportation Department funding. However, due to changes in the bid environment, among other things, the estimated cost has ballooned to over $2 million.
The city is measuring its options in terms of a start date for the project, Riley said. One option is to make the planned pedestrian changes immediately and push back road improvements. The next step in the process comes on Feb. 14, when bid advertising for the contract begins.
“I think that the reconstruction of Sun Valley Road and the improvement of ADA access is what I am most excited for," Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. "Hopefully, the council will see it the same way and approve the funding when we ask for it within the next month or two."
Another notable project is the planned revamping of the Main Street and Warm Springs Road corridor. Main Street is scheduled to be repaved by ITD in 2026, while more ADA-friendly crosswalks are going to be added to the intersections of Warm Springs Road with Lewis Street and 10th Street.
The city has created a list of business and property owners on Main Street to survey about the project starting later this month, with the goal of determining the best plan among different alternatives. Final reports on the plan are expected sometime in April or May.
Other projects the city plans to pursue this fiscal year—which runs through September—are:
- Filling in gaps in sidewalks and repairing some sidewalks.
- Planning pedestrian and bike travel improvements on Second Avenue.
- Planning a separated path along state Highway 75 from 10th Street to Saddle Road.
- Buying new equipment for the Police and Fire departments.
- Making improvements to the city's Little Park on Fifth Street and creating a master plan for the proposed Warm Springs Preserve.
The next update on capital improvements is scheduled for April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
4 years before they repave Main Street??? By then the road will be even more of roller coast pothole filled mess then it is now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In