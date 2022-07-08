The Ketchum City Council announced its intention on Tuesday to issue a “no like competitor” document for the rental assistance company Landing Locals, which will enable the city to move forward with the company to implement its “Lease to Locals” program.
The program’s business model is simple: It offers one-time cash incentives of varying levels to short-term-rental owners to convert their properties into seasonal or long-term employee housing. Then, according to Landing Locals CEO Colin Frolich, the company facilitates an “Airbnb-like” online marketplace to connect long-term tenants to vacation properties and second homes that often sit empty for most, if not all, of the year.
The company currently operates programs in Truckee, California; North Lake Tahoe, California; South Lake Tahoe, California; and Summit County, Colorado.
Cities in Idaho must either issue a request for proposal, which invites companies to bid for a contract, or a sole source declaration document that states only one company can provide the service at hand.
“Landing Locals’ other contracts in California and Colorado were sole source declarations, but ultimately it is up to you guys to decide what is best for our town,” said City Administrator Jade Riley to the City Council.
“Whatever [staff] thinks is most transparent and easy from your perspective, I’m in support of,” said Councilmember Courtney Hamilton.
“This is a very unique situation, and if you’re assuring us that you have done the research and there are no other entities out there doing this, then I am fine with [the sole source document],” said Councilmember Amanda Breen.
Councilmember Jim Slanetz asked if the service was something that could be provided in-house, with a more efficient use of funds.
“To me, it’s not that novel of an idea,” he said. “I get that there is an implementation factor, but still.”
Riley pointed out that the company’s already existing web portal and experience with other markets are key factors in identifying the value in hiring them.
“There is a science to going through the numbers and doing the marketing and recruitment plan. And we’re buying their experience of how to align the incentives,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to issue the sole source declaration.
Landing Locals was founded in 2018 by Frolich, an ex-Airbnb executive, and his wife, who saw a need to increase the housing stock available to locals in vacation communities across the West.
The Landing Locals “Lease to Locals” program was first introduced to council as a part of the comprehensive Housing Action Plan presented in May. ￼
