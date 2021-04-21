The city of Ketchum is reviving some popular summer events canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council members on Monday gave staff at City Hall informal approval to move forward organizing a scaled-back Wagon Days event and the Ketch’em Alive summer concert series. The council also gave staff informal direction to enter into a contract with Will Caldwell Productions to conduct the Jazz in the Park concert series at Rotary Park.
City staff tentatively proposed that the city bring back Wagon Days—the popular Labor Day-weekend celebrations of Ketchum’s mining-era history—but in a vastly condensed iteration that would keep crowds small. In years past, the Wagon Days parade—the main event of the weekend—has attracted as many as 20,000 people, according to estimates.
The city’s plan called for having a traditional 20-count team of mules pull the city’s authentic ore wagons down the length of Sun Valley Road, on only a short leg of the route of the typical Wagon Days parade. No parade entries would be allowed and other events—including children’s activities in town and cultural events at Festival Meadow—would not be scheduled. A historical exhibit at the city’s Ore Wagon Museum could be conducted, the city stated.
The cost of the plan—which Mayor Neil Bradshaw called “Wagon Days light”—was estimated at $20,000.
“At some point, I think we have to get back on the horse, or back on the hitch,” Bradshaw said.
Some council members expressed concern that the cost was high for the minimal event. Councilman Jim Slanetz said the city should look at alternatives in planning Wagon Days, such as interactive educational activities.
“My mind is open,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said.
Councilman Michael David agreed that the situation could be “an opportunity” to do something different for Wagon Days.
In the end, Bradshaw said city staff would explore alternatives to running the mule-driven ore wagons and would develop a new plan.
Council members tentatively approved the city’s plan for the Ketch’em Alive concert series, held in previous years at the city’s Forest Service Park. The city has booked artists to perform on Tuesdays from June 15 to Aug. 10 at the park. Organizers—including Slanetz—attempted to move the event to Atkinson Park, next to the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School, but the plan was denied by the Blaine County School District, a city staff report states.
The city plans to look at different stage configurations at Forest Service Park to maximize social distancing. Food and beverage vendors would be on Washington Avenue. Slanetz said organizers might reconsider the Atkinson Park location.
“There’s a lot more room there,” he said.
The plan for Jazz in the Park calls for entering into a contract with resident Will Caldwell to produce the event at Rotary Park on Sundays from July 4 to Aug. 1.
The city will move ahead in planning the events with the understanding that they could be affected by COVID-19 and the city will have some financial liability, Bradshaw said.
