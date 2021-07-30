The city of Ketchum is moving forward with a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of approximately $32.6 million that includes staff pay increases, funding for capital improvement projects and establishing a fund that the mayor and City Council can use for special initiatives.
The city had planned to conduct a first reading of the budget ordinance and a public hearing on the spending and revenue plan on Monday, Aug. 2. However, after making changes to the budget—which have to be published in a legal notice for public review—the first reading and next public hearing have been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 16.
Some changes have been made to the budget since the City Council reviewed the draft document in late June and discussed specifics again on July 19.
The budget now proposes $32,222,099 in spending against $32,640,337 in revenues, with the difference going into a city “fund balance” that can be used at a later time.
In the current 2021 fiscal year, expenditures are set at approximately $39.1 million and revenues at approximately $39.9 million.
The 2022 fiscal year will run from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
The plan calls for an allowed 3% increase in property taxes, a 4% increase in city staff salaries, converting one part-time Streets Department position to full-time and reinstating one full-time Police Department patrol position that was defunded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City employees did not receive pay increases this fiscal year because of economic impacts of the pandemic.
The 2022 budget not only proposes the 4% pay increase for employees but also $73,000 for one-time, tiered compensation increases that favor lower-paid employees, as well as $67,000 for market adjustments to increase the salaries for specific jobs. The budget anticipates the city employing 71.5 staff members, one more than this fiscal year.
On July 19, the City Council opted to allocate $66,000 to restore the full-time Police Department position. Will Fruehling, chief deputy of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the city to run the Police Department, told city leaders that with the current staff of eight officers it has been difficult to fill out a schedule for full coverage and still allow for vacations and other approved absences.
“Town is busy,” he said.
The budget proposes approximately $2.9 million in spending on capital improvement projects. Projects include a redesign of Town Square, replacement of old motor vehicles, upgrades to city parks and construction of new downtown sidewalks.
The city will use $864,000 it is receiving from the state in an ownership transfer of Sun Valley Road to reconstruct the thoroughfare from Main Street to the Sun Valley city line. The state and county acted to transfer ownership of the road to the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley earlier this year. The City Council decided on July 19 to delay projects to rebuild East Avenue and Walnut Avenue until the following fiscal year, in part to avoid excessive downtown road work next summer.
Anticipating a continued boom in new development projects, the budget projects increased revenues in the Planning and Building Department—which has seen a dramatic rise in applications and charged fees—of more than $500,000. It also projects revenue from local-option taxes charged in the city to increase by approximately $494,000, netting $2.4 million for the year.
The budget allocates $73,000 for contracts to assist with the city’s initiative to raise $9 million to buy and preserve approximately 64 acres of Warm Springs Ranch, northwest of downtown.
It also covers a projected 9.5% increase in the costs of employee health insurance.
One new element of the budget is the planned establishment of an $864,000 Strategic Initiatives fund that the mayor and City Council can use for preferred projects, most likely fostering the development of workforce housing or, possibly, transportation initiatives. Expenditures would be approved by the City Council. The fund would be created with $614,000 the city is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan relief funding linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, supplemented by $250,000 from city coffers.
On July 19, the City Council discussed whether to allocate some $20,000 to pay for a lobbyist at the state Legislature to advocate the interests of Ketchum and other Idaho resort towns. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said the Legislature has proven to not have Ketchum’s best interest in mind, saying that “we have a target on our back.” In the end, council members decided to leave open the possibility of funding a lobbyist through the Strategic Initiatives fund, potentially cooperating with other resort cities.
The 2022 budget also includes some funding for “contracts for services” with nonprofit organizations. Those expenditures include $687,000 to Mountain Rides Transportation Authority; $250,000 to Visit Sun Valley; $75,000 to the Blaine County Housing Authority; and $10,000 to Sun Valley Economic Development.
The city must conduct and approve three readings of the budget ordinance for the budget to be fully ratified. A second reading before the City Council will likely occur on Sept. 7. A third reading could be conducted on that same date or at a special meeting later in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In