A proposed mixed-use building slated for Ketchum’s Main Street moved one step closer to breaking ground last week when the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved several changes to its design, two of which will move on to the City Council for further approval.
The P&Z on March 8 approved the 460 North Main Street project’s design-review application, a variance request, a subdivision preliminary plat—a map that shows property lines, lot sizes and lot uses, among other things—and consolidation of the site’s two lots into one. The first two actions were finalized with P&Z approval, while the latter two will go to the City Council for a final discussion.
The variance request asked for permission to change aspects of the building’s lot due to undue hardship caused by a unique feature. In this case, that is a collection of electrical features that requires one-way driving in the adjacent alley. Proposed changes would rework the configuration of the alley, as well as add a snowmelt system and asphalt that allows pedestrians and vehicles to pass through.
Developer and landowner Dave Wilson and architect Michael Bulls proposed the approximately 24,000-square-foot commercial and residential building. The existing A-frame on the site was once the Ketchum Post Office, and then Formula Sports until the business closed in the summer of 2020. The building will include two large retail spaces on the ground floor, four community-housing units and four market-rate residential units, as well as eight off-street parking spaces.
The two ground-floor retail units would measure about 2,000 square feet each. The four two-bedroom, market-rate units on the second and third floors would range from about 2,700 to 3,400 square feet. The four one-bedroom, community-housing units accessed from the alley would be about 650 square feet each.
The community-housing units would be rented through the Blaine County Housing Authority. People could qualify for them based on an equation that takes into account family size and income.
On Jan. 11, the P&Z conducted a pre-application design review and recommended changes to the applicant’s initial mockups. The commission’s requests included reducing the horizontal mass of the building, providing a connection from the paver pathway along the alley to the Fifth Street sidewalk and differentiating the exterior color palette from adjacent buildings.
In order to reduce horizontal mass, the new design includes a sleeker, clear railing on the third floor private terraces, replacing a wooden one from the pre-design review submission, as well as a shortened divider between the penthouses that is no longer visible from the street. Additionally, the color palette was lightened and a raised walkway between the alley and Fifth Street was added. The rooftop terraces were also downsized after P&Z members raised questions about whether it qualified as a fourth floor.
If the City Council approves the preliminary plat and combining of the lots, the developers of 460 North Main Street can seek a demolition permit for the A-frame.
Wilson, a longtime valley resident and former president of the Idaho Building Contractors Association, and his company, Wilson Construction, built the Campion Ice House in Hailey and the Idaho Independent Bank on Main Street in Ketchum, among other projects. The lot was previously proposed as part of a large project for the entire half-block along Main Street by a different developer but that project was not approved and the Formula Sports lot was separated.
While the City Council still has to act, that is not much of a barrier, according to P&Z Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba.
“At least in my time, I have never seen the City Council deny something like a preliminary plat, especially after recommended approval,” she said “A lot of times, it’s just more paperwork.”
Moczygemba said the city currently has an approximately three-month wait time for permit approval, which would slate construction to begin as early as this summer. ￼
How’s the historical preservation going?
