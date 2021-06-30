Receipts from local-option taxes in Ketchum are up significantly for fiscal year 2021, compared to the previous year when many businesses suffered at the height of COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, Ketchum businesses collected $173,497 in local-option taxes, up approximately $118,000—or 211%—from April 2020. The funds were remitted to the city in May.
Through the first eight months of the fiscal year—which runs from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021—the city has collected $2,025,418 in local-option taxes, up $380,117—or about 23%—over the first eight months of fiscal year 2020. The numbers represent tax receipts collected by Ketchum businesses in September through April that were remitted to the city in October through May.
The city collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows certain resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The funds are used to support a variety of city services and projects.
The city also collects an additional 1% LOT in the same sales sectors through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the funding to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
The city has collected $1,769,166 in the first eight months of the fiscal year through the additional “1 Percent for Air” tax, up about $331,000—or 23%—over the first eight months of the previous fiscal year.
In specific LOT categories—excluding collections from the additional 1% tax to support air service—all sectors were up significantly in April, compared to April 2020.
In the retail sales category, businesses in the city collected $103,117 in April, up 170% over April 2020. Retail receipts have been up every month of this fiscal year.
LOT receipts in the city from hotel-room bills were up significantly from an abysmal collection of merely 84 cents in April 2020, when travel was essentially shut down. Hotels brought in $10,622 in LOT revenue in April, a seven-figure percentage increase. Hotel-room receipts had been down in five months of this fiscal year. However, in March, they were up almost 79%.
Receipts from condominium rentals were also up dramatically in April, with owners collecting $12,148 during the month, up about 987%. Condominium receipts have been up every month of the current fiscal year. They were up approximately 262% in March rentals.
Ketchum City Council members on Monday unanimously voted to advance a draft fiscal year 2022 budget of approximately $25.6 million to the next step.
By-the-drink liquor sales were up more than 1,200% year-over-year in April, when establishments brought in $16,012 in LOT revenue. March liquor receipts at Ketchum bars were up more than 72% percent.
Collections from sales of building materials were up approximately 109% in April, when businesses collected $31,598. Building-materials receipts have been up in each of the last six months.
