With potholes aplenty and the subterranean structure ground down, Ketchum’s Main Street is in dire need of a complete overhaul, city officials say. In order to do so quickly, Ketchum is looking to take over the process from the Idaho Transportation Department to facilitate a summer 2024 start.
“Good, bad or indifferent, it’s a two year project that is going to have some inconveniences,” City Administrator Jade Riley said. “But, hopefully, at the backside people are happy with the improvements.”
Main Street has not been comprehensively repaired since the early 1990s. The lifecycle of a road of its kind is about 20 to 30 years, so a project in the next few years is on schedule. Originally, the project was under the purview of ITD and was scheduled for 2027. Riley said that that timeline won’t do. When residents were asked at two separate open house meetings, they agreed: The work needs to be done soon.
“We had concerns with deferring the project to 2027 because Main Street is at the end of its useful life,” Riley said.
The planned project will use state discretionary funds instead of federal funds, which means that the city will be in charge instead of ITD. Riley said that this will ultimately allow for a closer eye on the work, which will be similar in scope to recent updates to Sun Valley Road.
“This isn’t like the situation on Hailey’s Main Street,” Riley said, where “the substructure was OK, it was just that first, 6 inches of asphalt that just [needed to get] milled off and laid back on.
“Ours is much more like Sun Valley Road, where you are going 18 or 20 inches down and rebuilding the road.”
The repavement project is also an opportunity to realign Main Street, Riley said. At this point, the city is considering two options. The first includes reducing the street to one lane of travel in either direction and adding a middle turn lane. The second calls for keeping a similar orientation on much of the street but adding left-hand turn lanes around the intersection of Main Street and Sun Valley Road.
The first option would rid Ketchum of its current layout.
“We need a dedicated center turn lane; right now we have a rare configuration without it,” Riley said. “This configuration would also allow for more sidewalk space, as the lanes would be decreased in width.”
The plans call for lanes to be narrowed from 12 feet to 11, which still offers room to move within the posted speed limit. The reduction would allow for sidewalks on corners like that of Main Street and Sun Valley Road to be made ADA compliant, a standard that few corners in the city meet, Riley said.
Restaurant owners that have been consulted like the idea of increased sidewalk space, too, because they might be able to put small tables outside.
The second option is more of a compromise between vehicular efficiency and an enhanced pedestrian environment. That layout, which was endorsed by the City Council at a meeting last fall, would include a left-hand turn lane from Main Street to Sun Valley Road with narrowed lanes of travel and increased sidewalk space.
Adding a left-hand turn lane would get rid of two blocks of parking, which amounts to 24 spots total.
“We’ve been trying to be transparent that there are tradeoffs,” Riley said. He said one focus group was OK with the loss of parking, where the other was more concerned about it. Each focus group comprised a mix of residents and business owners.
Last fall, Michael David was the only councilmember who supported the first, more pedestrian focused, plan over the second.
“I think we need to find ways to encourage less cars, not more cars,” David said at the time. “I’ve got some problems with the simulations, too. Frankly, unless we get some affordable housing by 2042, [town] is not going to look anything like that.”
Back then, simulations modeled by HDR Engineering showed the more pedestrian-friendly option increasing travel time through town.
“You’re going to see a lot of congestion on Main Street,” Brett Kohring, engineer at HDR, said last fall. “We can’t serve all the traffic. Eighty-five percent of people who want to enter [the town] at peak hour are able to get through, down from 100% on the other ... options,”
People “won’t be very calm if they have to wait 10 minutes to get through town,” Councilmember Jim Slanetz said at the meeting last October.
“I understand Michael’s concern about pedestrian safety, but I think there is something to be said for just getting the cars out of town,” Councilmember Courtney Hamilton said during the same discussion. “And I think it’s important for us to try to mitigate the backups we see throughout town, and I think all the other options for safety are worth looking into, but I think we should move forward with left hand turn lanes at Sun Valley Road.”
That was the last time the City Council addressed this issue, and it isn’t likely to come up again until July.
Kohring explained last fall why the implementation of a left hand turn lane at Sun Valley Road is the best option for traffic efficiency. A more pedestrian friendly Main Street would require roundabouts and other diversionary measures around town to keep the flow of traffic moving. Riley said he has worked on projects like that in the past, but that’s not what Ketchum is moving forward with. Neither of these proposals would warrant that.
ITD, as it turns out, might not be willing to fund projects of that kind, anyway. Earlier this year, Ketchum received word that ITD would not allow the city to build a roundabout south of town by the entrance to Bald Mountain. ITD, instead, advocated for a traditional intersection.
Riley said that in a meeting with other Idaho resort cities like McCall and Driggs, the deputy director of ITD said that he is open to roundabouts in other instances, but not in this one.
“Their concern was a 20- or 30-year forecast that showed that it had flaws,” Riley said.
Riley added that the city has seen data that says otherwise. In his experience, stop lights create more unsafe conditions.
“People tend to accelerate to get through the yellow light, and accelerate off the [change from red to] green light,” he said, adding that traffic circles have a calming effect because they require drivers to slow down and allow each to exit at their own pace.
The city is also exploring the possibility of a raised intersection at Sun Valley Road and Main Street. Such a design would give pedestrians a raised appearance to drivers and act as one large speed bump, slowing traffic. Sometimes, those features are given a cosmetic treatment like brick or stone work, although Riley said that features like that are unlikely to be included because they decrease the chance of grant funding being secured for the project.
ITD plans work south of Ketchum
Also notable is construction coming to the south of town along state Highway 75 in 2025 and 2026. ITD will re-do the highway south of Main Street from River Street to Elkhorn Road, based on findings from a study from 2008. This portion will include updating traffic projections through 2047, evaluating current corridor conditions and regulatory policies, developing preliminary design plans for improving the roadway and Trail Creek Bridge, and environmental findings of the effects.
The projects south of town are divided into three segments.
On the first stretch, which is the road around the Elkhorn intersection, the plan is to reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph and improve stormwater facilities. At the Elkhorn intersection, ITD will replace the signal with an upgraded model, increase the width of the center turn lane to 12 feet, add a northbound right hand turn lane, widen Elkhorn Road and reconfigure the westbound lanes and add a connection between the sidewalk and the trail on Elkhorn Road.
From Elkhorn Road to Serenade Lane, the speed limit will stay 35 mph. The road from Elkhorn to Weyyakin will be widened to five lanes. Those five lanes will be shifted east to maintain the snow storage area on the west side of the road. From Weyyakin to Serenade Lane, the road will be widened to four lanes. Shoulders will be eliminated, as will the sidewalk on the east side of state Highway 75.
The final stretch comprises the Serenade intersection to River Street. South of Serenade Lane, the speed limit will be 35 mph, and travel will be widened to four lanes with a northbound left hand turn lane. Again, shoulders will be eliminated.
North of Serenade Lane the road will have a 25 mph limit and will be widened to three lanes with a 5-foot bike lane on either side.
Starting at the Serenade intersection, Ketchum will build 10-foot sidewalks, which will shift to 6-foot sidewalks at the start of the bike lane farther up the road towards town. Also, a mid-block pedestrian crossing with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon will be created for the Gem Streets neighborhood.
Detours from this work will be nothing new to anyone who has driven in Ketchum during Wagon Days or any other large event that requires Main Street closures.
Northbound traffic will remain on state Highway 75, and southbound traffic will turn onto First Street, then Second Avenue, then Serenade to state Highway 75.
Trail Creek Bridge construction will be split into two time periods. The east side will be built from Presidents’ Day Weekend to Memorial Day Weekend 2025. The west side will be built from Presidents’ Day weekend to Memorial Day weekend 2026. There will be one way northbound traffic during construction. Southbound traffic will route through 1st and 2nd avenues and Serenade Lane.
The city will continue to work with focus groups to gather input on the projects. Soon, Ketchum will work to solicit a design firm for the Main Street portion of the work, at which point the project will become a bit clearer. ￼
