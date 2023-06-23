Main Street

Main Street remains a focus for city staff.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With potholes aplenty and the subterranean structure ground down, Ketchum’s Main Street is in dire need of a complete overhaul, city officials say. In order to do so quickly, Ketchum is looking to take over the process from the Idaho Transportation Department to facilitate a summer 2024 start.

“Good, bad or indifferent, it’s a two year project that is going to have some inconveniences,” City Administrator Jade Riley said. “But, hopefully, at the backside people are happy with the improvements.”

Main Street has not been comprehensively repaired since the early 1990s. The lifecycle of a road of its kind is about 20 to 30 years, so a project in the next few years is on schedule. Originally, the project was under the purview of ITD and was scheduled for 2027. Riley said that that timeline won’t do. When residents were asked at two separate open house meetings, they agreed: The work needs to be done soon.

raised intersection.png

A mock up shows what the proposed raised intersection might look like.
State Highway 75, South of Ketchum (copy)

ITD plans to redesign aspects of state Highway 75 south of downtown Ketchum.

