For Jason Glidden, Housing Development Director for Park City, Utah, the best path to creating more affordable housing in the community was clear: make it financially rewarding for developers.

“We looked at it through the developers’ eyes,” he said. “Why aren’t they making affordable housing? They can’t make money on it. We need to help them [do that] by reducing their costs, so they don’t have to charge as much.”

This strategy has been successful thus far, he said. Last Friday, Glidden came to Ketchum’s Community Library to tell residents of the Wood River Valley what has worked in Park City, and, along with Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly, answer questions about what might be expected in the Wood River Valley.

