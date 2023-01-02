The Ketchum City Council will discuss potentially asking voters in May to approve increases in local-option taxes to support workforce-housing initiatives during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The city put an initiative to increase LOTs charged in Ketchum before voters last May but the measure did not pass. By law, the city has to wait a year before putting a similar initiative on the ballot again.

The ballot last May asked citizens a two-part question:

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments