Ketchum City Council members will consider a proposed ordinance to establish new winter-season parking regulations in the city.
Council members will review the proposed changes to city code and conduct a public hearing in a meeting at 4 p.m. today, Nov. 2, at City Hall.
The parking regulations have been crafted by city staff—with input from the Ketchum Traffic Authority—to allow for snow removal while providing overnight-parking options designed to decrease the instances of driving under the influence and lessening the financial impact on parking violators.
City code has prohibited overnight parking in the downtown core in the winter. Generally, vehicles in violation of the restrictions were towed to an impound lot and owners were charged a $250 fee and $50 a day for impound storage. The city has removed an average of 50-60 vehicles per winter, a city staff report states.
The proposed regulations call for continuing a pilot program implemented last year and adding new regulations that expand the program. The pilot program:
- Designated the city’s public parking lot on Washington Avenue as an odd-even site for overnight parking.
- Established First Avenue between River Street and First Street as a tow area for vehicles parked on the wrong side of odd-even designations in the Washington Avenue lot.
The components of the proposed expansion call for:
- Discontinuing the practice of towing vehicles to a lot and instead relocating cars to Fifth Street, between East Avenue and Walnut Avenue. Violators would pay a $90 tow fee and a $40 parking ticket.
- Designating First Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets as an odd-even overnight parking zone. The center portion of First Avenue would serve as a tow relocation area for the city on the west side of Main Street.
If the regulations are approved by the City Council and enacted, the city would track the number of DUI violations, the level of satisfaction among residents and business operators, the impact on snow removal, and the financial impact to the city.
The regulations would be in effect from the beginning of November to May 1.
In observance of physical distancing requirements, public attendance at city meetings is limited. Citizens can watch the meeting live at ketchumidaho.org. Citizens can provide public comment at the meeting or can comment via telephone by calling +1 253-215-8782. Details can be found on the meeting agenda at ketchumidaho.org.
What does odd even mean? Why would you make it so punitive for drunks to park their cars overnight and not get on the road?
Let’s be civil, please.
you"re comment makes 0 sense
