The Ketchum City Council is scheduled to review and discuss two initiatives to address the shortage of affordable, long-term housing in the Wood River Valley on Tuesday, July 6.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw and the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the two initiatives in a meeting at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
The first initiative is a recommendation from city staff that council members approve an emergency ordinance to allow the short-term use of recreational vehicles on private property. The proposed ordinance has been declared an “action item” and will likely be voted on by the City Council.
Currently, camping is not permitted in residential zones. The proposed ordinance would allow certain locally employed people and caregivers to occupy an RV on private property in all residential and tourist zoning districts in the city, subject to approval of an administrative use permit. The occupancy would be limited to six months per year, with no occupancy allowed from Nov. 30 to March 15. Short-term, vacation-type rentals would not be permitted.
The second initiative is a request that council members provide direction to city staff on a draft ordinance that enacts new regulations on short-term rentals in the city. The draft ordinance requires that operators of short-term rentals obtain a permit and proposes that the number of permits for short-term rentals be limited.
It is not a new concept that we can still work within the state requirements to limit short term rentals. I can't believe it took this long for these options to be considered...glad it finally will be discussed at least.
When you have two back-to-back administrations who don't believe in affordable housing, I guess you have to wait for the legit solutions to surface riiiiight before the election. Funny, that.
Finally, the elephant in the room is being discussed - limiting short term rentals. Hallelujah. Every resort and desirable city in the west has had to deal with the community destroying aspect of unchecked short term rentals. there’s much precedent for planning and limiting it’s negative affects. we’re late to the party but I’m thankful they’re beginning the process.
Agree completely! It is so obvious what the #1 problem is with long term rentals...it points to short term rentals. The more long term rentals available, the less demand on long term rentals which inevitably lowers the market rent.
The unemployed need shelter too.
....the old, the retired, students, the ill and handicapped.
