The Bluebird Village workforce-housing project in Ketchum is entering the next phase of the approval process today, Oct. 4.
In a meeting that starts at 4 p.m., the Ketchum City Council will consider affirming the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of the project’s design and whether to approve a height bonus to accommodate the fourth floor of the two buildings.
The City Council will also consider approving an amendment to the zoning code that would change a mandatory 10-foot structural setback on the fourth floor of projects that are 100% community housing to an average setback of 10 feet.
The Bluebird Village project is based on approval of the code change.
In the high-profile housing project, Seattle-based GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave. The site includes Ketchum City Hall and Police Department, both of which are slated to be moved this fall.
The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, commercial spaces, 46 parking spaces and 133 bicycle spaces.
The project takes advantage of development bonuses in city code for buildings that are 100% community housing, including a density bonus and a provision that it is eligible to reach a height of 52 feet.
The P&Z unanimously approved the design-review application for the project on Aug. 10. It also unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to allow the project’s property management office to be on the ground floor.
Ketchum code requires that the City Council approve buildings that are higher than 48 feet or have a fourth floor. The P&Z’s approval of the project is conditioned on the City Council’s approval of the fourth floor and building heights.
Bluebird in the commercial heart of Ketchum is the very antithesis of a “vibrant, connected, sustainable
and safe” city core. Mayor Bradshaw or Mayor Bluebird?
The comments for Bluebird from the public and council members all were on the same point. We need affordable housing. Duh. Not one concern about the end of dark skies in Ketchum from this building, the pain this will call to retailers in the core, the safety issues of only having one elevator that can’t hold a gurney. Nothing about how this project cannot require it’s tenants to work or even be from Ketchum, or that they get to keep the apartment regardless of how their incomes rise. This is a scam. We need real housing solutions for people who actually love and work in Ketchum. The Cory has done nothing in four years.
Only one Ketchum voter spoke in favor of Bluebird at this meeting. The others were from Hailey.
Council Person Hamilton’s company is part of the Bluebird project team. She has a clear conflict of interest. Yet she consistently speaks in favor of the project in public meetings. How is that ethical?
