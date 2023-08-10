Ketchum scenic

Ketchum’s fiscal year starts Oct. 1.

Ketchum City Council members on Monday voted 4-0 to conduct the first public reading of the city’s 2023-24 budget.

The budget includes total expenditures of approximately $39.7 million, including approximately $14.5 million through the city’s General Fund, which covers expenses for the city’s day-to-day operations. Those operations include salaries for city leaders and employees, and funding for the administrative, legal, planning, police, fire and streets departments.

Other funds cover expenses in categories that include water and wastewater services, as well as capital improvements.

