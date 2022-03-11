Ketchum leaders set short-term-rental fees

The Ketchum City Council voted on Monday to enact a fee of $527 per property for owners of short-term rentals to cover the administrative costs of implementing new maintenance and safety standards.
The fee will be subject to adjustment annually.
The decision follows the adoption of Ordinance 1230 in January, which requires short-term-rental owners to obtain a city permit and meet new standards, including requirements such as having smoke alarms and fire extinguishers, and keeping noise levels down. The ordinance is also intended to collect data that will better inform decisions regarding short-term rentals in the future. The data will help determine any increase or decrease in the fee.
Under the ordinance, short-term rentals are defined as “any individually or collectively owned single-family house or dwelling unit or any unit or group of units in a condominium, cooperative or timeshare, or resident-occupied residential home that is offered for a fee and for 30 days or less.”
The ordinance goes into effect on April 1.
Short-term rentals that are already in operation will have a 90-day grace period in which to get a permit. Many buildings that house short-term-rental properties are currently “grandfathered” in, meaning properties built before modern safety standards were not subjected to new requirements. Short-term-rental owners in that position do not need to meet the city’s code unless they are making extensive renovations, according to Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Seth Martin.
Discussions with involved parties, including Granicus—a digital civil engagement platform the city has brought on to run the sign-up portal—concluded that a first-year program can expect about 65% compliance.
The city estimates that the total cost to implement the ordinance in the first year is just over $260,000. That includes paying Granicus, inspection software and salaries for city employees tasked with enforcement. Ketchum officials estimate that the city has 760 short-term-rental units. A 65% compliance rate would be about 494 units. The $527 figure is the minimum amount required to cover the $260,000 estimated cost, assuming 494 units pay.
The city also provided estimates for the amount of time each involved city employee will need to spend on tasks related to the ordinance. The treasurer will spend an estimated 10% of their time on short-term rentals, a business tax specialist will spend 50% of their time, the fire marshal will spend 30% of their time, and a community safety officer will spend an estimated 20%. The only position that will be completely focused on enforcement of the ordinance is the newly formed fire inspector role. The salary for that job is about $79,000 a year.
In addition to the fee rate, the per-property aspect of the fee could change in the future, too. City officials considered using a square footage or bed-based fee prior to settling on a standardized fee.
“If we see greater compliance [than we expect], we are committed to lowering the fee in the second year,” said Lisa Enourato, the city’s public affairs and administrative services manager.
“There are a lot of moving parts here,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “The one thing we are sure of, this is not to create a revenue line, this is to cover additional costs. And [the ordinance] will be reviewed in great detail by the council a year from now when we have more data.”
As of now, the city has set a June 1 date for the start of registration. Registration will be available online through the city’s website. ￼
(3) comments
This is an extremely well written (and well edited) article. It covers multiple details and their accompanying rationales clearly and concisely. Well done.
Ketchum City Council wants to penalize property owners with this $527 fee. How is this legal?
Just another unrepresented tax on top of the 11% already collected for sales and T&C and city taxes. THe law does not allow Ketchum to manage a personal property rental which is exactly what Ketchum is attempting to do with this ordinance.
