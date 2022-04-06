The Bluebird Village workforce-housing project in Ketchum took one more step toward realization on Monday, when two public funding sources tacitly agreed to collectively put an additional $2.15 million toward the development to cover a monetary shortfall.
Ketchum City Council members informally indicated they will allocate an additional $1.9 million from city coffers to get the project completed, after the board of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency signaled they would dole out an additional $256,000.
In earlier phases of planning the Bluebird project, the City Council committed $1.4 million to support the project and the URA committed $564,000. If the new amounts are formally approved by votes later this month, the total contributions would be $3.3 million from the city and $820,000 from the URA, an independent agency that funds infrastructure and building projects with a portion of citizens’ property taxes.
Council members acknowledged that the request for an additional $1.9 million represented a significant amount of money for the city but indicated they did not want the 51-unit downtown rental-housing project to stall or fail. With the city and the rest of Blaine County in a severe workforce-housing shortage, Bluebird would be the biggest rent-restricted development ever built in Ketchum.
“We are in a dire situation,” Councilman Michael David said of the housing crisis. “We’ve got to do something about this.”
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton recused herself from the discussion because of a potential conflict of interest related to her employment.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw—who with city staff is working to implement a multi-faceted plan to secure and develop affordable housing—said he believes most residents recognize the value of the Bluebird project.
“This is a moment when our community is saying, ‘Seize the day,’” Bradshaw said.
The new funding commitments bring Bluebird Village close to a point where lead developer Greg Dunfield can order crews to break ground on the project. Funding for the $25,725,000 project would be adequately in place with the contributions, he said Monday. The project is fully approved by the city. Dunfield is awaiting issuance of a building permit from the city and hopes to begin construction in May.
In the high-profile Bluebird Village project, Dunfield and his company, Seattle-based GMD Development, are working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave. For decades, the .6-acre site with two lots has been the headquarters of Ketchum City Hall, the Fire Department and Police Department, which have all moved to new locations. The old City Hall is scheduled to be demolished next week.
The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from about 460 to 1,100 square feet. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, two commercial spaces, 45 parking stalls and 84 bicycle spaces. Amenities for residents include decks, storage lockers, a small fitness center and a rooftop community area.
With oversight, the project would implement a “local preference policy” that targets local workers at a variety of income levels in the workforce, based on the area median income at the time. The city is nearly finished with developing the selection policy and will present it to the City Council this month, city officials have said.
Rents will target workers making from 30% to 100% of the area median income. That number, which changes from year to year, is currently about $64,000. Targeted pay ranges would currently include workers making from $8 per hour to $32 per hour.
The process of developing the Bluebird project started in 2018. It received final approval from the city last year.
The project has a complex funding model that Dunfield and city officials have said is typical of public-private partnerships such as Bluebird. A significant portion of the funding will come through Idaho Housing and Finance Association tax credits awarded to the project that are leveraged with investors. The city-owned land on East Avenue is set to be leased for the project at a nominal cost for up to 75 years. The city is now close to allocating the requested $3.3 million from its Housing In-Lieu Fund, funded with money collected from developers who pay the city a fee in lieu of building required workforce housing. The URA is now on track to provide some $820,000 to fund infrastructure work on the project.
The tax-credit financing being applied to the project mandates land-use restrictions that would require the development be maintained as affordable housing for 45 years. In the financing model, the Ketchum CDC—a nonprofit organization that works on revitalization and housing projects in the city—would assume full ownership after 15 years.
Dunfield made separate presentations to the URA and City Council on Monday to request the additional funding. The requests had to be made, he said, because of changes in project costs and financing that resulted in a funding shortfall of about $5.7 million.
Project costs increased by some $3.8 million from August 2020 to February 2022 because of inflation and supply-chain issues, Dunfield said, with the costs of building materials and labor increasing sharply. The total project costs went from approximately $21.9 million to $25.7 million, he said.
“We are in a new reality,” Dunfield told the council.
Other factors also contributed to the funding shortfall, Dunfield said. Because Blaine County’s area median income has decreased, the projected income from the rents paid by tenants—which will be based on the established area median income—has also decreased, he said. In addition, interest rates for loans have gone up, he said.
Nonetheless, the public investment in Bluebird represents good value, Dunfield said, with the total $4.12 million of local funding helping to secure an additional $21.6 million in outside funding.
“We have to keep this pipeline moving forward,” he said.
The $25.7 million project cost includes a cash developer fee—a sum paid to the developer and his company for their services—of about 5%, approximately $1.3 million. Typical cash developer fees for affordable-housing projects are 8-10%, Dunfield said.
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle, a staunch opponent of the Bluebird development, told the City Council he objects to the cost to taxpayers, including the cost of donating the East Avenue land.
“When is it too much?” he asked.
Councilman Jim Slanetz asked whether it might be worth putting the city’s money toward another workforce-housing project that might have a preferable cost structure.
The city’s housing strategist, Carissa Connelly, told the council that there are several advantages to moving forward with Bluebird. The project—which could be done by fall 2023—fills an immediate need and meets several “community goals,” she said, such as adding to vibrancy downtown. Pivoting to a new project could delay completion for years, she said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said the new funding request is “a lot of money” but concluded that the project is still valuable, especially in light of skyrocketing real estate prices in the area.
“The bang for our buck really is still there,” she said.
Earlier in the day, the URA board expressed unanimous support for the new contribution.
“It’s time to get going,” Chairwoman Susan Scovell said.
Both the City Council and URA board are expected to formalize their financial contributions to the Bluebird Village project at future meetings. ￼
I wonder how much of this cash flows to building Neil's new house in old cutters. Maybe next time, folks will get more details on such an abnormally large cost increase... government officials getting personal construction kickbacks is the oldest play in the book!
Wake up sheeple!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
