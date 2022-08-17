Ketchum advances $35.3 million budget

Ketchum’s fiscal 2023 budget would allocate about $2.6 million to fire and rescue services, and about $2 million would go to police services.

Ketchum leaders on Monday pushed the city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget of approximately $37.9 million one step closer to final approval.

After a public hearing on the spending plan, City Council members voted 4-0 to conduct the second reading of an ordinance to set the budget, which in its draft form was set at $35.3 million. Council members must approve three readings of the ordinance for the budget to be fully ratified.

The city’s budget includes staff pay increases, funding for capital improvement projects and significant allocations for Mountain Rides bus service and emergency services. It allocates approximately $12.5 million to the city’s General Fund, which covers the day-to-day expenses of the city. In the General Fund, 21% of spending—about $2.6 million—would be dedicated to fire and rescue services, while 16.5%—about $2 million—would go to police services.

