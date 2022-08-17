Ketchum leaders on Monday pushed the city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget of approximately $37.9 million one step closer to final approval.
After a public hearing on the spending plan, City Council members voted 4-0 to conduct the second reading of an ordinance to set the budget, which in its draft form was set at $35.3 million. Council members must approve three readings of the ordinance for the budget to be fully ratified.
The city’s budget includes staff pay increases, funding for capital improvement projects and significant allocations for Mountain Rides bus service and emergency services. It allocates approximately $12.5 million to the city’s General Fund, which covers the day-to-day expenses of the city. In the General Fund, 21% of spending—about $2.6 million—would be dedicated to fire and rescue services, while 16.5%—about $2 million—would go to police services.
The 2023 fiscal year will run from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
The budget calls for an allowed 3% increase in property taxes, a 4% increase in city staff salaries and one-time staff bonuses. It also includes $35,000 for employee pay adjustments to increase the salaries for specific jobs as deemed necessary.
The plan calls for adding one new full-time position, a facilities maintenance person for the new Warm Springs Preserve property northwest of downtown. The city purchased the 65-acre property earlier this year with donated money. The city is working on a plan to add an associate planner position to the Planning & Building Department.
The city projects collecting approximately $2.8 million from local-option taxes, not including revenues from a special 1% LOT to support Wood River Valley commercial air service and marketing. The budget predicts receiving about $2 million in revenue from the so-called “1% for Air” tax, which is transferred to the Sun Valley Air Service Board for disbursement.
From the city’s LOT Fund, the budget proposes allocating $527,000 to Mountain Rides and making a $1.9 million transfer to the General Fund to help pay for emergency services.
The Sun Valley Tourism Alliance—which received $200,000 from the LOT Fund this fiscal year—did not submit a funding request to the city for the 2023 fiscal year. The organization—also known as Visit Sun Valley—stated that it is currently meeting its funding needs through allocations from the “1% for Air” LOT and grant funding from the Idaho Travel Council.
The budget proposes approximately $2.5 million in spending on capital improvement projects. The largest expense outlined in the city’s proposed capital improvement plan for the 2023 fiscal year is $1 million for improvements and irrigation infrastructure at Warm Springs Preserve, all of which would be funded with already donated money held in a trust account.
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle asked city leaders if they were analyzing the performance of government departments—such as police and fire—or just “rubber stamping” department heads’ budget requests.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he was satisfied with the review processes of city staff and the council.
The city conducted a budget workshop in June, an online survey about the plan that spanned three weeks, a public hearing on the draft budget in July, and a public review and first reading of the budget ordinance on Aug. 1. The third reading will be scheduled for an upcoming City Council meeting.
“I want to thank the council for their rigor in looking at this,” Bradshaw said. ￼
If the Mayor thinks this process was rigorous, I guess that explains a lot. I was at that workshop—it was in my opinion not rigorous. The one area where the city is now applying rigor—after 4 years of not—is in adjusting planning dept fees to recoup more costs. This is the kind of process that should be done for every department. For example, why do we have the same size fire dept as Haileys for half the call outs? Why are we increasing the rescue budget and not charging tourists for their rescues? When did we last evaluate the cost/benefits of returning to a community police force? How do we reduce the taxpayer subsidy to tourism and have tourists bear more of their fare share of costs? How do we hold third parties accountable for the taxpayer monies we give them? When will we implement a budget process for capital improvement funding? Why, in four years of this administration, has the city not dealt with the housing situation for its employees (like the hospital and schools are doing)? Why did the city take the money set aside for zoning code rewrite and give it to a consultant for historic preservation? Etc etc etc. Lots of opportunity for rigor.
Good questions. Here's another.... What's with the inconceivable bottleneck at the planning department??
Perry, Ketchum Fire runs over twice the calls that Hailey Fire does. Ketchum Fire is the busiest fire department in the county. It also does not have the "same size" fire department - Ketchum's is larger. It is funded largely by the county ambulance district, not the city. Much of that money comes from the fees for service. Tourists get charged for rescues, just like you would if you needed one. You have not looked at any of this, you're just stirring the pot.
