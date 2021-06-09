Ketchum leaders took another small step this week toward taking on the workforce-housing crisis facing the city and Wood River Valley.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw and the City Council on Monday discussed at length possible actions the city could take to provide short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions. The discussion was a follow-up to a public workshop conducted by the city on May 28.
Bradshaw and council members also heard public comment on the issue.
Kate Riley, 66, a caregiver and eight-year Blaine County resident, set the stage early on, calling the housing issue a “full-on community crisis.” Though she has been a working professional all of her life, she said, she may not have a place to live while she tries to continue to care for an elderly woman she has served for four years. She rents an apartment above a garage, she said, but the property has been placed on the market and the rent was recently raised.
“I am, along with many others, one of the threads of the very fabric that holds this community together,” she said. City leaders, she said, have a “responsibility” to act.
Nathan Harvill, executive director of the Blaine County Housing Authority, said the area has had a shortage of workforce housing “for a very long time” but the problem was exacerbated by an influx of new residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, during the pandemic, real estate sales soared, some rentals were sold and many rental rates were raised.
Harvill said the number of inquiries to his organization about securing affordable housing has risen dramatically in the last year.
“This is not something that is new, though. This is something that should not have taken anybody by surprise,” he said.
Meanwhile, businesses in Ketchum and Sun Valley have reported having difficulty hiring enough staff to operate at full capacity.
To address the problem, the city developed a set of lists of possible solutions, based in part on ideas brought forth during the May 28 workshop. One idea—establishing a tent village for people who can’t find housing—garnered strong reaction in the community.
City Administrator Jade Riley presented the options to the City Council. Possible short-term solutions include:
• Partnering with the Housing Authority to match people who need housing with seniors who could gain some benefit from renting part of their home.
• Contracting with a property management firm to help people find rentals and access off-market possibilities.
• Brokering agreements with hotels to pre-book rooms for renters during periods when sales are soft.
• Allowing camping at Rotary Park, near the YMCA.
• Establishing regulations to allow RVs to either park on city property or for long periods on private property.
• Using federal funds to assist people with paying first- and last-month rent costs.
Council members generally supported exploring the feasibility of the ideas but most were opposed to camping at Rotary Park. Nonetheless, the concept of a tent village for workers in or near the city prompted compassionate reaction from council members.
“I would love to not be in this situation,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said, “and to not have proposed options like this coming onto the table.”
Hamilton said camping could be a possibility for this summer and offered other short-term ways the city could consider helping people without housing.
“The fact of the matter is that Ketchum has a lot of homeless people right now,” she said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she is opposed to camping at Rotary Park but noted that the idea highlights the importance of the issue.
“I think it shows how dire the problem is here,” she said.
Discussing solutions can be “uncomfortable” but must be done, because the problem has been “pushed under the rug for decades,” Councilman Michael David said
“These are our community workers, our friends,” he said.
Bradshaw said the city would not pursue allowing camping at Rotary Park. However, Councilman Jim Slanetz said the idea could be considered elsewhere, such as near River Run.
The concept of securing hotel rooms in Ketchum is “not looking great,” the city administrator said, but hotels have it “on their radar,” Bradshaw noted.
City considers other solutions
The city’s list of possible mid-term solutions to the workforce-housing crisis unveiled on Monday include:
• Fostering development of a hostel, possibly through an existing building.
• Finding property to allow development of a “tiny house village.”
• Making changes to the zoning code to reduce mandatory lot sizes, allow increased density or encourage secondary housing units.
• Increasing the local-option tax on short-term rentals.
The mid-term solutions have a time frame of about two years.
The list of possible actions for the long-term—three to five years—include:
• Soliciting proposals for developing workforce housing on a city parking lot at Leadville Avenue and Sixth Street.
• Partnering with Blaine County and St. Luke’s to develop housing near the hospital south of town.
• Making additional applications for tax credits to apply toward housing projects.
• Modifying parking standards for the development of small units.
• Making land acquisitions.
In considering the lists, council members suggested other possible solutions, such as developing the city parking lot at Washington Avenue and Second Street, creating incentives for long-term rentals, purchasing deed restrictions on some housing and testing public support for a bond issue to fund housing initiatives.
“I think we need to keep pursuing every opportunity that we have,” Hamilton said.
Other members of the public who spoke offered additional ideas.
Ketchum resident and housing advocate Kris Gilarowski called for owners of large houses to rent out or invite people to live in extra bedrooms.
“It’s kind of embarrassing that we’ve come to this point,” he said.
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle said the city needs to obtain better data on the need for workforce housing and how many jobs are going unfilled because of the crisis.
“Is there a way for the city to work with the local developers to see what would work for them in terms of building more long-term rentals?” he asked. “They’re the ones who will eventually solve this problem.”
In the end, Bradshaw said the city will continue to refine its list of possible actions and will continue to discuss which solutions to pursue.
“I think we can solve this as a community,” he said.
Just curious, has anyone tryed to do something with the old Anderson Lumber Yard site? It's been sitting vacant for HOW long and NOTHING has been done there. Great place to put SOME to type of affordable housing....WITH parking!
Pretty sure the resolution to the current situation will not please anyone, and I don’t even know what it will be. However, the next major project proposal that is laid on the table in Ketchum should have employee housing as the first ten pages of the submittal and be the first things built.
Too late. Where have you been hiding? The City Council has approved the 6-story Marriott with waivers for height, FAR etc. and is only requiring them to house 23% of their 100 or so workers. The rest of the workers will be, per the developer, brought in from all over the country, and won’t be paid enough to live here. Coincidentally, their compensation levels will make them eligible for Bluebird, which is the perfect size to house them all. And they can walk to work! Aspen Ski Co already did this to us when they built the Limelight. The people of Ketchum protested the Marriott. 3000 signatures against it. City Council President Breen said that was irrelevant. But you are 100% right ans we need to change the zoning code for the tourist zones to reflect that. Although suggested multiple times, that didn’t appear on the City Council list of solutions. You can vote against Council Members Breen and Hamilton this November.
Spot on. You can also vote NB out this fall.
Government is shackled to the interests of the powerful. The richest pay little to no tax. Even Sen. Stennett is riding the real estate wave. And for those of us jaded by our valley`s direction the question arrives; Should any and every business with the desire to operate here be welcomed and do I want to pay taxes to house their help?
It doesn’t matter what you want. It only matters what the City Cooncil wants. Through their repeated actions they have shown they want development at any cost.
This valley is more than the Ketchum City Council. My vote (in the county and Hailey) does matter. The businesses I support and where I spend my money does matter. Would you hire a contractor from Ketchum to build your home?
I think it's sad that the city is even considering a tent city where "approved workers" can live there, then go shower down at the Y before they go to work. This is quite absurd, but then again, it's also absurd when so many properties in the valley are just invested in and traded as commodities, yet hardly ever lived in. The valley's economy is based on the sale and profiteering of investment homes. That's a majority of it's economy today. A decade or so ago, before the last housing crash there used to be jobs that paid a living wage in that valley. Those dont exist anymore. So many of the businesses that used to pay living wages have left town for other areas of the country. So it now highly relies on the service industry workers that are required to make a tourism economy run. Well, jobs at that scale dont pay enough to live in today's market. The workers can no longer afford to do business there. The Sun Valley area has made it's own bed for a long time, and now it's got to sleep in it.
Yet, there's an "affordable housing" shortage in an environment where so many trophy homes go unoccupied sitting there just accruing value for the super rich. Maybe so much of the land shouldn't be dictated by the super wealthy and their trophy homes. But then again, those of us that have lived in the valley and worked there at it's companies know that it's a tough place to exist if you aren't a trustfunder, or have millions in the bank. Ketchum's mentality for a long time is "Let them eat cake". And this is the result.
You have captured it. When manufacturing moved out, our City leaders doubled down on tourism and second homes. Now the City Council complains about the problem they created. It’s Alice in Wonderland.
"Imagination is the only weapon in the war with reality." and "Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." I'll leave those Alice in Wonderland quotes right here for those leaders to ponder...
Does the City of Ketchum think the homeless crisis only affects single, young professionals? I'm trying to imagine what a family with three kids camping at one of our public parks will look like....waking up in the middle of the night trying to change your kid's diapers, taking them to Clear Creek restrooms, singing lullabies before bedtime. Picnic on the grass for dinner? I mean - it's ridiculous.
The Coty has no idea who is being rendered homeless. They have only the anecdotes of people who show up at meetings. They have done nothing the estimate the size of the problem. Willful ignorance?
"Making changes to the zoning code to reduce mandatory lot sizes, allow increased density or encourage secondary housing units."
Bingo. If there's a housing crisis, we need more market rate development. Subsidized housing can be a part of the solution, but it won't be all of it. If a developer wants to build townhouses, let them. If they want to build apartments, let them. More supply means lower prices. If there's truly a housing a crisis (and there is), we need to change the zoning to reflect that. Time's change as do the needs of a community.
As noted below, if we can have new construction ban short term rentals, even better.
Actually, this ONLY works if you can regulate short term rentals. Yes more supply means lower price, but more supply of what? Zoning change to permit ADUS or more small apartments will either lead to more KETCHs or more AirBnBs. We need to increase supply of long-term rentals, yet HB216 makes that very hard. Short term rentals are more lucrative for developers to build (esp the out of state ones who don't care about Ketchum), so that's the kind of supply we get.
Idaho4us I completely agree with this statement. While I hate the thought of regulating property ownership, the downfall of long term rentals was the introduction of airbnb. Those that didn't use their 'housing' but didn't want to sell would lease it long term. Now they have the best of both worlds by renting it to short term vacationers and using it when its vacant. Short term rentals has really taken a large club to long term rentals.
The cost of construction is half in Hailey, Bellevue than Ketchum. When these projects start with having no money or interest, how can anyone say they need to be in Ketchum. You get twice as much for the dollar in south county.
That is literally true. ARCH is building Blaine Manor for about half the price per unit that Bluebird will cost. Bluebird is pretty much the most expensive way to do this. And yet it is the only path pursued by our City Council. Why?
The discussion is about "AFFORDABLE HOUSING", We already made the mistake and built the most expensive animal center in the entire world. We have a four lane highway from Hailey to Ketchum. You end up with twice as many units in south county for the same amount of money.
The animal shelter was privately funded and the rest of your comment makes zero sense.
Roscoe ? The cost of construction in Ketchum is $600 to $1000 per sq foot. The cost of construction in Hailey is $300 to $500 per sq foot. And bare land is three times more expensive in Hailey. What doesn't make sense to you ?
Edit: The cost of land in Ketchum is three times more expensive
more north valley spew....stop forcing this issue south and OWN UP to your north valley issues. spoken like a true developer...lobb?
We need a new administration. For 3 1/2 years they have put all our eggs in one basket--Bluebird. It is potentially an illegal end around the Idaho Constitution, and even when it gets built it will just offset the demand for low income housing brought into Ketchum by PEG/Marriott. Our City Council is an embarrassmebt.
When our Councillor Hamilton says "I would love not to be in this situation" maybe she should look in the mirror and think about how she has helped to create it. Likewise Council President Breen saying :I think it shows how dire the problem is here" when she overruled the will of the town to endorse the Marriott is a farce. Both of them are up for election. At every Council meeting all they do is point the blame at everyone else but themselves. They do nothing to make Ketchum more livable. They accommodate every out of state developer--people like the guy who fleeced them on KETCH. They both need to go. Just look at this list of what the City Council is considering as "solutions" to housing. They are, at most, band aids. They need to get at the root causes--our inability to regulate short term rentals and the total lack of communication between our leadership and the people who actually build housing--our local developers. Four more years of this and they will get their monument to stupidity (aka Bluebird) in the center of town and we will still have all the problems we have today. We get the government we deserve. If you have some good ideas, please run against them.
We've been focusing much too narrowly on worker/affordable housing in the cities of Blaine County, much too little attention to the overwhelming need for housing IN THE COUNTY. Antiquated zoning laws, NIMBY AND NIMFY obstructionists, and a County Commission that has done practically nothing to alleviate the problem are what jump out at you. For example the Bellevue Triangle has a plethora of low-cost land that could be made into multi-use housing units convenient to Hailey and Bellevue. Much of this land is AG-20 zoned but presently is not being used as such or is turning less and less profitable for farming alfalfa and hay as decreasing water supplies becomes a critical issue. I'm not talking about land along Highway 75 nor cheek by jowl with existing neighbors. Since land cost and parking considerations can be major stumbling blocks to real housing progress, it makes great sense to start looking at rezoning outside of the cities as a valuable adjunct to development in Ketchum, Hailey, and Bellevue. Please wake up to the fact that south of Bellevue, the next nearest communities for housing are 50-60 miles away!
Excellent point about zoning. But you will need the NIMBY and NIMFYs. Those are the people who will pay for the solutions. We should be a little bit nicer to them rather than demonizing them.
disagree...its purely greed driven and you know it
"Those are the people who will pay for the solutions".....disagree.
Why not have those pay who have profited handsomely by worker`s labor yet refuse to pay a living wage?
It’s worse than that. Not only do we not make low wage payers contribute, we subsidize big out of state companies with outrageous zoning waivers that we never gave to our local developers.
Here are some ideas - other resort areas facing similar shortage of worker housing have (for years!) been prohibiting short term rentals for new construction, whether it be apartments or single family homes. Hard to implement retroactively, but for any new construction that should be part of permitting/ zoning process. Many HOAs prohibit rental of any guest houses/ garage arts/ ADUs ... perhaps county could work with them to relax a bit. Also, wondering if any developers are considering any of the large tracts of land for sale in south valley for potential mobile home parks. Might be worth cutting some red tape there. It truly is a crisis affecting all of us. Next time you can't get a dr's appointment, or your hair cut, your lawn mowed, or your kid into a needed class, or your adult kid has to move away because they lose their housing think about what you can do to be part of the solution. It's all related.
Haileymom, right on! But don't stop with a posting on a Mt Express news story...keep talking, pushing, protesting, AND VOTING WORKER/AFFORDABLE HOUSING!
Good points, but so far people seem to be getting all those services and don't seem to be feeling much pain. See the poll in the paper today. The big problem with your suggestion is that the County/City cannot limit short term rentals. So, in the absence of that power, more ADUs = more short-term rentals. We have to fix the root problem first, lest we make it even worse.
agree...kill HB216
It's a good point. As far as I'm aware the only way to actually ban or regulate short term rentals under House Bill 216 is under an original HOA charter. I don't know if local governments can force developers to include such a provision in their charters though. But if it's an option, it's a great solution. Everyone knows bloodsuckers are turning residential units into commercial de facto hotels.
That being said, we all need to be pressuring our representatives to either repeal or amend House Bill 216. We could return hundreds of units to the market if short term rentals were banned or limited. I don't like the chances of that happening sadly. Thanks Idaho state legislature! Small government and local control, right?
Sandpoint seems to regulate short-term rentals differently than Ketchum, so there is something we can do. But HB 216 repeal is the key. We need to work with all the other Idaho communities with this short-term rental problem to get rid of it. Two challenges. Boise hates Ketchum because we vote democratic, Our state reps have been useless. Our state/county/city elected officials have done precisely zero on this issue. We need a Republican community to lead this charge. Second, the state makes a lot of money from HB216. They get the vast majority of the taxes from short term rentals. How do we wean them from this?
I emailed my state reps two weeks ago about this and have received a response from none of them. They killed my Misc II asking if that's normal.
Interesting point about Sandpoint. Never knew that. Seems like it's a limit on the total number of units. I'd personally prefer an outright ban or a limit to say 20 days so, but anything that drives down the number of STRs is a good thing and should be pursued.
Thank you !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In