The city of Ketchum is moving forward with a plan to hire a lobbyist who can advocate for the interests of Idaho resort cities at the state Legislature in Boise.
On Tuesday, City Council members voted unanimously to approve a $25,000 contract with Boise-based lobbying firm Sullivan & Reberger to work on behalf of the city during the current legislative session, which started earlier this month. The contract lasts until March 31.
“I’m really excited to see this happen,” said Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton, who first introduced the idea last summer when the city was crafting its budget for the current fiscal year.
At the time, Hamilton said the Legislature has often not supported Ketchum’s interests. Small resort cities, she said, have been negatively impacted by the actions of state leaders, who have sometimes suppressed the powers of local governments.
The scope of work for the lobbying firm—as outlined in a city staff report—is:
- To prevent negative or hostile legislation. The report states: “In recent years, the Legislature has taken action to limit city authority on a range of issues (short-term rentals, property taxes, minimum wage, and transportation management companies).”
- To create a coalition of the approximately 20 resort cities in Idaho that use the authority to collect local-option taxes and have other common goals, such as developing workforce housing.
- To develop new legislation concepts, such as using federal COVID-relief funds given to the state to provide grants to cities and counties to address workforce-housing needs, or to allow a 1% real-estate transfer tax in resort cities to support workforce housing. Another initiative could be getting the state to relax its restrictions on cities’ ability to regulate short-term rentals.
Ketchum is in the process of starting to build a coalition of resort cities to be served by the lobbyist. The city’s final cost has not yet been determined, city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said. Ketchum has asked some smaller resort cities to contribute at least $250, she said, and larger resort cities to give $1,000 or more.
“Since all Idaho cities are facing workforce and housing affordability issues, the benefit to Ketchum is to have a strong and broad statewide coalition, rather than acting alone,” Enourato said. “So far, we have seen good support.”
Cities whose leaders have agreed to join Ketchum in the coalition are Hailey, Sandpoint and Stanley. The leaders of Cascade, Salmon and McCall will vote on the matter later this month. Sun Valley, Lava Hot Springs and Swan Valley will vote on it in February. Driggs is also considering participation, Enourato said.
In different places, this story says that Ketchum is starting to build a coalition of resort cities, and that the lobbyist shall create such a coalition. Which is it?
