Ketchum leaders mulling options for large-scale parking sites

With recent word from the Ketchum City Council and the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency that a significant amount of public parking will likely not be constructed at a redevelopment project planned for a half-block URA-owned lot downtown, the city is pivoting to evaluating options to develop parking at other sites.
After agreeing that developing large-scale parking as part of the URA’s planned housing development at First Street and Washington Avenue would be too expensive, city officials on Monday said sites at Sixth Street and North Leadville Avenue, the Lift Tower Lodge and next to the YMCA could be alternatives. A few potential designs were presented Monday at a joint meeting between the City Council and the URA board.
Renée Strand of Holst Architecture and Scott Martin of Desman Parking Consultants outlined the scale of the work that could occur within rules at each of the locations, as well as the limitations of each option. Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley summarized their critiques of some of the lots.
“On both the Washington Street and Leadville lots, the math and the geometry is challenging,” Riley said. “One of our strengths [as a city] is we have nice pedestrian block faces that give us this small, quaint [feel], but it makes it tough to lay out an efficient, traditional parking structure.”
Martin explained that the industry goal for square feet per space—a metric that tells how efficient the use of space in a parking lot is—is between 300 square feet and 350 square feet per space. At the city-owned Sixth and Leadville site, the mock-ups created have “just horrific” totals, Martin said—depending on the layout, up to 680 square feet per space. The structures that have been proposed include housing too, in accordance with Ketchum’s Ordinance 1234—passed on an interim basis last October—meant to promote housing density in the core of the city.
Strand outlined two options for the quarter-acre lot at the corner of Sixth and Leadville, which is a candidate to be converted into some sort of combination housing-and-parking project based on its proximity to high-traffic downtown areas and historic use as a public parking lot. A four-level structure would only have 26 spaces, all located in a basement accessed off of Sixth Street. The second option would have 43 vehicle stalls, with a second area of spots on the first floor accessed from Leadville Avenue.
Martin also discussed potential plans for the site, though his focus was purely on parking and not housing. He presented three layouts for Sixth and Leadville.
The first plan attempts to maximize parking. It uses a combination of internal ramps to take cars to and from each level. Because the ramps are inefficient, this layout would result in 49 total spaces over four floors.
Martin said the site is much more conducive to two floors of parking, accessed from different elevations. As option two, and despite the smaller amount of space dedicated to parking, it could provide 47 spaces because space is not wasted on ramps. Parking efficiency is “not great,” because it’s such a small site, coming in at 430 square feet per space, Martin said.
The third option is like the second option except it’s a different method of construction that would allow for housing above the parking as well, using wood instead of concrete. This plan would mean a small sacrifice on spaces—down to 42—but would result in more housing at the site.
Early estimates of each of the plans have the total number of housing units pegged somewhere between 20-35. At the Monday meeting, City Council members expressed their prioritization of housing stock over parking stock, especially at the First and Washington lot.
As for the three city-owned sites near the YMCA, Strand said the three lots—on each side of the YMCA and on Lewis Street—are bound by an agreement between the city and the YMCA. The city must provide 150 parking stalls until the YMCA expands, at which point it must provide 200 stalls.
“When you look at the various sites in conjunction with on-street parking, the question becomes how to provide the 150-200 stalls with the right balance of housing, too,” Strand said.
There are also considerations to make with other capital improvement projects in mind. The YMCA north lot, between the YMCA and fire station, is one such site.
“As we study that site, we’re looking at how it relates to any future Saddle Road street improvements,” Strand said.
The Lift Tower Lodge on state Highway 75—operated as transitional housing—has only been at full capacity for a little less than a year. With rent under $1,000 per month, it is one of the cheaper locations in Ketchum, especially downtown. Within the next decade or so, the city plans to begin work to convert the property into a denser housing development. When that happens, parking could be a part of the plan.
Strand said the parcel is a unique one.
“This is your gateway site coming into town. As we study this site, in addition to looking at residential unit count, there’s this viewshed and gateway component to this site,” she said.
For that reason, aesthetics and design are being taken into account just as much as function, maybe more so than they would at a building in the middle of town.
Riley described the financing that the city would have to contribute to make any of the plans feasible.
“Absent any new in-lieu projects, we know we could safely pledge a million dollars, per the council’s approval.” he said.
“In lieu” projects are projects in which developers opt to pay into a city housing fund in lieu of including required affordable housing.
Previously, the city believed at least $1.5 million might be needed, which could be obtained with more “in lieu” payments. At this point, according to Riley, there are no projects in the pipeline that would contribute more in-lieu fees. ￼
I think Mary's proposal, if anything is built makes a lot of sense. There has to be adequate parking for people living in a housing building. Think back to this winter and how difficult it is for cars to be on the streets when we have piles of snow that needs to be removed. This is only one reason to put parking into a building for those who live there. Like Perry has mentioned before a normal household has l.3 cars, let's do these projects right if they are going to be done at all.
Notice how fast the Council has been moving? In their first term, they did the KETCH buildings (no parking)(, the Marriott (6 stories, 95 rooms on a single acre, no give back from developer for the zoning waivers and insufficient workforce housing) and Bluebird (insufficient parking). Now they are fast tracking the Washington Lot (from a parking lot to low-income housing with no parking) and 6th/Leadville (proposing low-income housing with no parking) for development. They are proposing to take parking away from Main Street. They have adopted a plan to take parking and traffic off of 4th St. They seem to want to get all of this done before they have to go back to the public to get a new Comprehensive Plan. Wait--they aren't even going to do that. They are going to limit public input for that by just doing an "audit". Then they are going to use that audited plan to change the zoning code. Meanwhile, they seem to be putting as much low-income residential density into the commercial core as they can, despite having sites that might be more appropriate outside of the retail center. Don't listen to what they say--watch what they do. Almost every step seems designed to close the gap between Ketchum and Aspen. More hotels. More AirBNBs (via ADU's now). Reduction in parking. More low-income housing in the retail core. Getting rid of old local businesses to accommodate more tourism-centric businesses. Providing housing subsidies to workers of large tourism and real estate companies. Taxing of locals to promote tourism via the LOT. They do this bit by bit. That makes it hard for the public to see their overall context. Aspen--we are gunning for you!
Has anyone discussed that parking and living can go together in one location. Parking above ground with housing above ground over the parking area. Multiple floors/ Units supported by columns that are installed deep into the ground
