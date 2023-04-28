Ketchum leaders mulling options for large-scale parking sites

This rendering is an early mockup of the type of parking project that could be built at Sixth and Leadville.

 Courtesy graphic

With recent word from the Ketchum City Council and the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency that a significant amount of public parking will likely not be constructed at a redevelopment project planned for a half-block URA-owned lot downtown, the city is pivoting to evaluating options to develop parking at other sites.

After agreeing that developing large-scale parking as part of the URA’s planned housing development at First Street and Washington Avenue would be too expensive, city officials on Monday said sites at Sixth Street and North Leadville Avenue, the Lift Tower Lodge and next to the YMCA could be alternatives. A few potential designs were presented Monday at a joint meeting between the City Council and the URA board.

Renée Strand of Holst Architecture and Scott Martin of Desman Parking Consultants outlined the scale of the work that could occur within rules at each of the locations, as well as the limitations of each option. Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley summarized their critiques of some of the lots.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

