Ketchum leaders mixed on plan to preserve city's character

The city of Ketchum is moving forward in its long-term plans to protect some historically significant buildings in the downtown core, but will proceed more slowly on plans to adopt new design guidelines for development projects.
City Council members on Monday discussed and heard public comment on the two initiatives, which have been linked by city staff because they apply to development in the Community Core zoning district, which covers the broader downtown area. They directed staff to move forward with plans to approve a permanent ordinance aimed at protecting specified older buildings before Jan. 15. Council members also told Mayor Neil Bradshaw and staff that they were not ready to consider formally approving the building design guidelines and want the city to conduct a public workshop on the plans in early 2022.
The decisions came after some citizens spoke against the proposed design guidelines at the meeting and others in written comments, including a letter of opposition from the Idaho Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Some people questioned why the two initiatives were tied together by the city and said the design guidelines for new development projects would make developing in Ketchum more difficult.
Blaine County resident Kingsley Murphy, a Ketchum landowner, said efforts have been made to improve Ketchum’s development code for 15 years and the new design guidelines would make development more complicated.
“Now, we’re moving the goalposts,” he said.
Harry Griffith, executive director of the business organization Sun Valley Economic Development, said the process appeared to be rushed, calling it a move to “hurry it up and get it past the goal line.”
The city started the effort to preserve historic structures in October 2020, after concerns were raised at City Hall that some historic properties were targeted for sale or redevelopment. The City Council voted to enact a 90-day emergency ordinance banning the demolition of any buildings on a composed list of historic structures in the city and began a process of eventually adopting a permanent ordinance.
In January, the City Council approved a one-year interim ordinance that expires on Jan. 15, 2022. In March, council members approved a contract with consultant Logan Simpson Design to lead the city in developing a permanent ordinance and the new design guidelines for the CC zone. The City Council also approved appointment of five people to serve on a new Historic Preservation Commission.
Logan Simpson and the city held events for public education and outreach and conducted public surveys about the plans. In October, the Historic Preservation Commission adopted a list of 24 properties deemed integral to Ketchum’s history and character and thereby qualified for special city review under the permanent ordinance. The intent of the ordinance is to try to preserve those structures by adding a review of plans to change them or demolish them and to offer some incentives to maintain the buildings in their original character.
The list of 24 structures includes the Comstock & Clark Mercantile building on Main Street, which is now the Enoteca restaurant, and the Horace Lewis Home, now The Elephant’s Perch outdoor-sports store.
The draft permanent ordinance:
- Establishes the composition of the Historic Preservation Commission and their duties, mainly to maintain the list of historically significant structures and to review applications for alterations to or demolition of those structures. The panel will have the authority to add or subtract properties from the list.
- Establishes an application process, review process and review criteria for proposed exterior alterations or demolition of buildings on the list, as well as rules for demolition of other old buildings. It does not expressly prohibit demolition.
- Provides relief from some city regulations—such as parking requirements—as incentives to preserve the buildings.
The review processes for the structures identified on the city’s list are planned to be conducted in addition to the city’s established review processes for development in the Community Core zoning district.
The proposed design guidelines were largely triggered by some development applications to the city that included buildings deemed to not be in line with Ketchum’s mountain-town character. The city adopted its first design-review ordinance in 1979, which has been changed since, including in 2015. The current design-review standards are considered “limited and nondescript,” a city staff report states.
In the design-review process, applicants file an application and eventually have their plans considered for approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission, which uses a variety of criteria in its assessment.
The new guidelines propose—among many specific suggestions—that tall buildings step back at the top, that large buildings have a variety of roof lines, that buildings incorporate traditional-looking storefronts on the ground floor and that developments favor certain exterior materials. Guidelines are also provided for altering old buildings.
City Council members offered general support for preservation of historic buildings but two expressed concerns about the initiative. Councilwoman Amanda Breen issued a short list of concerns, including whether the ordinance could discourage development density in the downtown core, which the city has encouraged. Councilman Michael David said he supports the plan to preserve Ketchum’s character but is worried that it has been prioritized while the city and community face a severe affordable-housing shortage.
“I’m so concerned about this housing and labor crisis,” he said.
Breen said she believes the initiatives should be separated and was not ready to move forward on the Community Core design guidelines.
“More work needs to be done,” she said, noting that it was concerning that architects have not supported the guidelines.
Bradshaw and city staff said the guidelines are meant to be a tool for developers and could help streamline the approval process.
Councilman Jim Slanetz said he thinks the design guidelines could be a benefit to the city.
“They’re guidelines,” he said. “They’re not regulatory.”
The City Council will likely vote on the historic preservation ordinance later this month. No date has been set for further discussion of the design guidelines. ￼
