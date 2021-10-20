The administration of Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw has proposed a plan to significantly increase a fee some developers pay to help develop or acquire community housing, but City Council members want to research the matter more before voting on it.
On Monday, Senior Planner Morgan Landers presented a proposal to the City Council that would raise the city’s “community housing in-lieu fee” by approximately 2.5 times, attached to a resolution to adopt a broad set of city fees for all departments. The fee schedule includes rates for processing development applications, building inspections, water and wastewater charges, and fees for recreation programs and hosting events. The City Council voted 4-0 to approve the resolution, excluding the in-lieu housing fee.
At issue is a fee sometimes charged to developers who choose to take advantage of a density bonus offered in certain zoning districts if they include a specified percentage of community housing in the project. Developers who take the density bonus must dedicate a calculated percentage of the gross floor area of the building—minus the area of any ground-floor retail, professional or public uses—as deed-restricted community housing. The bonus can be used in the city’s Community Core, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zoning districts.
As alternatives to including the community housing in a project, developers can construct community housing on another site in the city, acquire existing housing, convey land to the city or pay the in-lieu fee. Fees collected go into a city fund that can be used toward the procurement of deed-restricted community housing.
The in-lieu fee—which was last updated in 2016—is currently $238 per square foot of housing the developer is required to provide. The proposal put forth by city staff on Monday—in cooperation with the Blaine County Housing Authority, which manages a stock of community-housing units—is to raise the fee to $607 per square foot.
The city’s stated intent of the density bonus “is to encourage new development to include a reasonable supply of affordable and resident-occupied workforce housing for sale or rent, to help meet the demand and needs for housing of the community’s employees.”
The Housing Authority and city staff used a complex methodology to determine the proposed new fee. It included estimating the costs of developing housing units, interest rates and administrative time, as well as the size of a unit needed to accommodate a typical household.
City staff proposed that the new fee could be applied to some projects in the approval process or could be set to become effective on Jan. 1.
Bradshaw said the fee of $238 per square foot “was recognized as too low.”
In a public hearing that followed the staff presentation, developer and real estate broker Reid Sanborn strongly opposed the proposed fee. Though he understands the rate must be updated, it is flawed and too high, he said. He said the data used was not appropriate for the analysis of the cost, the process of calculating the fee was not transparent and the fee would discourage some types of development.
“This fee will completely kill opportunities for development of commercial buildings,” Sanborn said.
Bob Crosby, government affairs director for the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, criticized the process and data used in the calculations by the Housing Authority and the city.
To Crosby, the “unprecedented” increase of the fee to $607 per square foot exceeds the actual cost of developing a community-housing unit and would discourage development.
“It’s unfair to the real estate industry and those who depend upon it,” he said.
A fee set at $607 would cause developers to decide not to pursue a density bonus, and the city would not get community housing or revenues from the in-lieu fee, Crosby said.
Bradshaw told the council that he thinks the fee should be updated.
“It’s like everything,” he said. “It’s not straight-forward.”
Councilwoman Amanda Breen quickly made it clear that she did not want to vote on the proposed fee on Monday. One issue to consider, she said, is the city’s failure to update the fee annually, which it is directed to do.
“That shouldn’t happen again,” Breen said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz said he believes the fee is likely too low at its current level because many developers are choosing to pay it instead of developing housing. He suggested that the city conduct a public workshop on the issue.
Council President Courtney Hamilton said she has received feedback from citizens who think there is too much density in the city, and it is reasonable to charge developers a properly calculated fee for a density bonus.
“I feel like increasing this fee is fair,” she said. “I think it’s overdue.”
Councilman Michael David said the proposed number “woke some people up” and now the city must establish a fee that works for developers and also brings the city a balance of developed units and in-lieu fees.
Bradshaw said the city will discuss how to proceed, including whether to have a noticed public meeting specifically on the fee.
“We’re all working together on trying to find that appropriate middle ground,” he said.
