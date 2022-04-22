Amid public opposition, the Ketchum City Council on Monday voted against adopting an emergency ordinance designed to increase density, promote vibrancy and maintain housing in the downtown core and some surrounding areas.
Instead, the city will pursue approving the changes to the zoning codes through adopting an interim ordinance, a process that typically takes about three months.
Council members Amanda Breen, Michael David and Jim Slanetz voted against the emergency ordinance, while Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton voted in favor of it.
“I know the intentions are good here, but this is the wrong way to do it,” Breen said. “The Idaho statute on emergency ordinances states that we can forego the normal public process if there is an imminent threat to public safety and welfare, and I don’t think that’s the case at all.”
Bob Crosby, government affairs director for the Sun Valley Board of Realtors and a member of the Ketchum Housing Task Force, also voiced concerns about the ordinance.
“I worked all weekend on this because the ordinance came out in its final form on Thursday afternoon,” Crosby said. “My real concerns with this are that the provisions of this ordinance are being presented on a crap-shoot basis. There is no credible analysis that tells [the public] or [council members] how the outcomes that may result from this ordinance will address the needs of this community. It’s just a guess.”
He added that he thinks these regulations would have a drastically negative effect on construction projects in the near-future, perhaps even stalling some for the proposed 182-day duration of the ordinance.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw noted that the ordinance has not changed significantly since it was first discussed by the Planning and Zoning Commission in February. The P&Z recommended its approval to the City Council.
City officials proposed the ordinance in large part in response to a development trend in recent years in central Ketchum that has brought low-density, high-cost residential units that are serving primarily as second homes. With more projects in the pipeline, the ordinance was proposed to allow the city to refine its development regulations while the city prevented new project’s that do not meet its goals from moving forward.
Changes proposed in the emergency ordinance included:
- Minimum-density requirements for multi-family and mixed-use developments in the Community Core, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zones.
- Limitations on consolidation of lots in some zones and the addition of new standards for lot consolidation in other zones.
- A prohibition of net loss of total housing units in redevelopment projects.
- Elimination of the requirement for parking spaces for multi-unit retail spaces under 5,500 square feet.
The city planned to write and propose a permanent ordinance while the emergency ordinance was in effect.
“If these development trends in the Community Core continue, we believe that the vibrancy, the resident and visitor services, the restaurants, retail and overall economic vitality of the downtown will be compromised,” Planning and Building Director Suzanne Frick said.
The population of Ketchum increased 25% from 2019-2020, compared to an average annual growth rate of 1%, city data indicates. The effect has been a decrease in rental units and increases in rental costs. Additionally, the total number of long-term rental properties fell from 718 to 381 from 2010 to 2019, city reports state.
P&Z commissioners—aside from Commissioner Neil Morrow, who said he did not think the issue constitutes an emergency, and Commissioner Mattie Mead, who was absent—expressed support for the ordinance at their March 29 meeting.
“We have seen an unexpected wave of development, and this is a pivotal moment to define what we want to see in our downtown,” Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said at that meeting.
Several citizens spoke out against the emergency ordinance on Monday, while others have submitted written letters of opposition to the city. Much of the public criticism was less on the content of the ordinance and more on the process the city chose to use.
“As a property owner for 42 years here, I have had no notice about this ordinance. … I think there is a due-process issue here,” said Brian Barsotti, a Ketchum attorney and landlord. “I kept asking [Planning and Zoning Commissioner] Spencer Cordovano, ‘When will there be a work session?’”
Barsotti said he “gets” the reason for the “overreaction” by the city: “These McMansions being built around here are problematic … but I think you’re acting too fast.”
Developing and approving an interim ordinance would also allow the city time to develop a permanent ordinance but would not be implemented as quickly as an “emergency.”
City officials said an interim ordinance could be completed by the summer. ￼
Idaho Code: Section 67-6523 - EMERGENCY ORDINANCES AND MORATORIUMS
If a governing board finds that an imminent peril to the public health, safety, or welfare requires adoption of ordinances as required etc etc.
“Imminent” is the key word. This statute is intended to deal with things like epidemics, not to get around the zoning code. Indeed, the impetus for this ordinance was that several developments are in the works that conform to the zoning code, but that the Mayor and some City staff members, and some members of the P&Z and Council don’t like.
This has become a modus operandi for the Council.
In contravention to overwhelming public opposition, they overrode multiple aspects of the zoning code to let an out of state developer build a national chain hotel at the entrance to town, crammed into a site that should have been 3x the size for the building proposed.
This would have been the second emergency ordinance in 18 mo declared by this administration to get around the zoning code. One, in 2020, favored a single out-of-state developer. This one would have disadvantaged local developers, which is why several of them spoke against it.
This is a bad way to make law. If the Council doesn’t like the zoning code, they should lead a process re-write it, in an open and transparent and inclusive public process. Don’t keep doing these end arounds of the code.
