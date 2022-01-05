Ketchum City Council members gave final approval Monday to the city’s plan to preserve historically significant buildings in the downtown core.
The council voted to conduct the third reading of a permanent ordinance that sets the responsibilities and duties of the city’s new Historic Preservation Commission, including its process to review proposed demolition or alteration of downtown buildings determined to be of historical importance. Ordinances require three readings before the council to be enacted.
Development of the ordinance and reconstitution of the Historic Preservation Commission has been ongoing since October 2020, when the City Council enacted a 90 day emergency ordinance that banned the demolition of any buildings on a newly composed list of historically important structures. That set forward the legislative process that ended with Monday’s vote and signature by the mayor.
The Historic Preservation Commission consists of five members appointed from the Planning and Zoning Commission and the community serving two- and three-year terms. Besides reviewing proposed changes to historic buildings, it will maintain and potentially update a list of which buildings in the downtown area the city determines to be historically significant.
The permanent ordinance replaces an interim ordinance that was set to expire Jan. 15.
“This is all about how we want to balance development and history,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “This has been a year-long road. … It’s been a long process.”
The five members of the commission are Mattie Mead, Wendolyn Holland, Jennifer Cosgrove, Rick Reynolds and Jakub Galczynski. The commission was redeveloped last year after a previous iteration of the panel was disbanded by the city. ￼
