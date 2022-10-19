Ketchum Construction; welding (copy)

Ketchum’s new interim ordinance will apply to any project that hasn’t completed the final design-review process.

The Ketchum City Council gave final approval Monday to an interim ordinance that establishes new rules for development in downtown Ketchum and some outlying areas.

After the City Council approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 1234, the interim regulations will be in effect for one year.

There was no public comment at the third reading.

