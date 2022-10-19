The Ketchum City Council gave final approval Monday to an interim ordinance that establishes new rules for development in downtown Ketchum and some outlying areas.
After the City Council approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 1234, the interim regulations will be in effect for one year.
There was no public comment at the third reading.
The ordinance is intended to promote higher-density housing development and vitality in the city amid an increase in property redevelopment.
The ordinance has five main provisions: establishing minimum residential density standards; limiting the ability to consolidate lots; prohibiting net loss of units; adding retail and office parking exemptions; and enacting various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan,” according to Ketchum Senior Planner Morgan Landers. The fifth provision will allow the city to regulate minimum commercial square-footage amounts in mixed-use projects, the maximum size of individual residential units, limitations on exceeding parking minimums (except for public or community-housing parking), and ban below-grade community housing units.
The reference to the comprehensive plan was thoroughly discussed during the council’s first reading last month. The latest comprehensive plan, an overarching document outlining community goals, was written in 2014.
The provision will apply to any project that hasn’t completed the final design-review process.
This process of writing the ordinance began at a joint work session in February among Ketchum’s City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and the Urban Renewal Agency. From there, the Planning and Zoning Commission held four meetings with public comment and council members’ direction to staff. On Feb. 15, potential short-term and long-term code changes were discussed. On March 8, “goals, background data and research, draft ordinance and [a] draft policy statement” were drawn up, according to city documents. A few weeks later on March 29, the ordinance and policy statement were refined and clarified. On April 12, policy statements were reviewed and adopted.
Then, the City Council started consideration of the ordinance in the summer.
Councilman Michael David asked how the ordinance will be evaluated moving forward.
“How do we go about making it permanent?” he said. “What kind of information are we going to get over the next year as to whether it is working or not working?”
“As far as what we’ll be collecting over the next year, some of it will just be tracking basic development trends—seeing if we have increases in applications, a decrease, what types of applications, as well as a number of conditional-use permits being applied for,” Landers said.
She added that the city will hold frequent discussions with the “development community”—builders and architects—in order to monitor the ordinance’s effects. ￼
