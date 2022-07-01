Ketchum city staff’s first presentation to the Ketchum City Council of a draft budget for fiscal year 2023 painted a picture of familiar goals coupled with novel obstacles created by recent economic challenges.
“This wasn’t a ‘big change’ type of budget,” City Administrator Jade Riley said. “It’s more focused on addressing inflation costs, retaining employees and continuing to make sure we have good operational service on the street.”
The City Council voted on Monday to advance the draft budget to be published for public review. It will be refined before it is presented again on July 18, city officials said.
The draft budget comes in at just under $38 million for fiscal year 2023, which starts on Oct. 1. It includes a 4% salary increase and one-time 5% bonus to city staffers, as well as the creation of one new full-time position: a Warm Springs Preserve facilities manager. The approximately 65-acre preserve was bought by the city this year, and the city has pledged to upgrade its facilities.
The current fiscal year’s budget was approved at $32.2 million.
The 2023 budget’s General Fund—the largest source of the city’s funding, used to pay for day-to-day operations—is projected at about $12.5 million, 44% of which is expected to come from property-tax collections. There are some operating expenses that have increased since last year, largely relating to the increased price of gasoline.
“Fuel and petroleum products, as well as utility costs, like power at our [wastewater] treatment plant, [increased significantly],” Riley said.
Ketchum and Sun Valley’s shared wastewater treatment plant is also scheduled to get a major facelift over the next 10 to 15 years, which is expected to begin in 2023. That project is “self-sustaining,” as Riley put it, because it will be funded completely by wastewater revenues generated from the two managing entities, Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water & Sewer District. The joint venture is projected to cost approximately $37 million.
Expenditures from Ketchum’s Capital Improvement Fund are set at a little more than $2.5 million. Just under half of that would be used for facility repairs, while 31% of it would go to street and sidewalk repairs.
Local-option-tax revenue is projected to reach approximately $2.8 million in fiscal year 2023. The city collected about $3.3 million in LOT funds in fiscal year 2021. LOT revenues primarily fund two budget items: emergency services and Mountain Rides transportation services. These items represent 61% and 25% of the LOT funds, respectively. Events account for 2% of LOT funds and the remaining 12% is split among a variety of local organizations, such as Mountain Humane, Sun Valley Economic Development and the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.
Riley said that educating voters on how much of the LOT is already proportioned off will be a major focus point as the city moves forward from the failed May ballot initiative that proposed that local-option taxes be raised and the additional funds be put towards workforce housing.
“Do we have LOT resources? Sure,” Riley said. “But do we have tons of buckets of funds and no intention? That’s just not the case.”
One area the city is considering expanding its commitment to is sustainability. Staff presented a couple of options that depend on the financial commitment Hailey is willing to make to a joint effort in decreasing the Wood River Valley’s carbon footprint.
Currently, a joint office between Ketchum and Blaine County is equally funded by the two entities. They are seeking a commitment from Hailey, as well. The 2023 total budget for the office, which includes some one-time costs, is proposed at about $373,000. With no Hailey involvement, it is proposed that Ketchum and the county each contribute about $159,000 each to the office. If Hailey gives the recommended $95,000, Ketchum and Blaine County’s contributions would drop to about $112,000. The city hopes to use the savings to add a sustainability specialist, as well as a contract grant writer. It would also increase education and outreach efforts.
“We have set some ambitious [sustainability] goals, and we need some help to do that,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “I anticipated the budget to go up because once you hire a staff worker, they set a groundwork for what needs to be done—just like housing—and then that person makes a plan, and implementing a plan costs money.”
Councilman Michael David also compared the city’s proposed environmental efforts to the area’s housing crisis.
“Just like housing, this is some deferred maintenance that we are now having to fix,” he said.
The meeting on July 18 will include a public hearing. Citizens will be able to speak for up to three minutes each, either in person or over video call, and can submit public comments online at participate@ketchumidaho.org up until the day of the meeting.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw tried to sum up the four-hour budget workshop on Monday.
“The four-hour budget workshop provided a solid base from which the council can make policy decisions regarding the allocation of scarce resources,” he said. “It is now up to the council to make the hard decisions of directing those resources.” ￼
Remember all the talk about the dog park being funded through donations? Now we're going to need a new full timer to run it? Nice backdoor tax on that one.
Someone start a tally... guarantee that debacle will hit $1m from the general fund in under 5 years. WITH NO AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPONENT!!
And, councilors, take responsibility for the "deferred maintenance" items. You've been there long enough. It's on you now.
