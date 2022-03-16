} Skip to main content
Ketchum leaders finalize plan for added sales tax for housing

Voters will be asked to change, increase LOT for housing procurement

Ketchum leaders on Monday finalized a plan to ask voters to increase local sales taxes to raise money for workforce-housing projects.

In two votes, City Council members advanced an initiative to ask citizens whether to allow the city to spend some local-option-tax revenue on housing projects and to add to LOT coffers by raising the taxes to specifically address housing needs. The council agreed to propose LOT percentage-point increases of .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials.

With the council approving the second and third public readings of an associated ordinance, the city will now send proposed ballot language to the Blaine County elections office to put the questions before voters in the May 17 election, when party primaries will also be decided. If voters approve the plan, it could add some $2.8 million to annual LOT income—based on revenues from the last fiscal year—that would be used exclusively for workforce-housing initiatives.

In the 3-1 vote to approve the percentages for increasing the LOT, Councilman Michael David voted no, saying he preferred the council’s previous plan to raise the tax on retail sales, which includes food sold by restaurants, by a full percentage point. The council opted to seek the .75% increase to steer away from the so-called “Amazon effect”—pushing buyers to make purchases online instead of at local stores.

Ketchum is far behind other Western mountain resorts in establishing workforce housing, David said.

Several citizens spoke in favor of the plan, while others urged restraint, with some retailers cautioning about raising retail taxes too much. Some said now is the time for the city to establish more housing for workers.

Local-option taxes lead to fiscal fortune in the valley; Ketchum construction

LOT taxes on building materials and condo rentals drove receipts to record levels during fiscal 2021.

“I encourage bold action,” said Nathan Harvill, outgoing executive director of the Blaine County Housing Authority.

In the vote, citizens will decide whether to approve an amendment to the city’s LOT law that would allow the city to add supporting and providing workforce housing as an allowed use of the funds, which it currently is not. Voters would also decide whether to approve the proposed increases in the percentages collected for the taxes.

Per state law, changing the LOT law will need approval of at least 60% of Ketchum voters.

The city currently collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows small resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting high numbers of visitors.

The percentages include a 1% LOT in the same sales sectors collected through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the funding to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.

In the last fiscal year, the city brought in $6.1 million across all local-option taxes, including the “1% for Air.”

If approved, the plan would raise the city’s LOT percentages to 2.75% on retail sales, 3% on building materials, and 5% on lodging and liquor. When added to the state sales tax of 6% (and other lodging taxes), Ketchum would have an 8.75% tax on retail sales, 9% tax on building materials, 11% tax on by-the-drink liquor and 13% tax on lodging and short-term rentals.

The local taxes must be approved by voters. The current approval of the city’s general LOT lasts until the end of 2027. The so-called “1% for Air” tax is approved until the end of 2023. Voters must renew the taxes for them to continue to be collected beyond those dates.

Currently, eligible uses for the funds include transportation, recreation, capital improvements, emergency services, promoting the city to visitors, property-tax relief, and costs related to collecting and enforcing the taxes.

The city’s plan aims to mostly target the added taxes to visitors instead of residents, though inevitably some Wood River Valley residents would pay higher taxes on some purchases.

The initiative to raise the LOT is part of the city’s ongoing Housing Action Plan project. The plan is being implemented by city staff and a consultant to take a variety of actions to promote development of workforce housing in the city—and possibly the county. Part of developing the plan is increasing available funding for housing initiatives.

The city has determined that to meet demand for workforce housing, it must add hundreds of available workforce units, by developing them, preserving them from being lost, or converting them to long-term rentals. One target has been set at adding 66 to 98 units in the city each year.

The city will now set out to further educate citizens about the need for the added funding for housing. ￼

