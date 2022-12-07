Ketchum City Council members on Monday spoke in favor of two road construction plans that would bring substantial changes to downtown—with the big questions moving forward surrounding funding and the Idaho Transportation Department’s vision for Main Street.
Both topics—changes to the Warm Springs Road corridor and to Main Street downtown—have been discussed at length with city staff and representatives of consultant HDR Engineering at previous meetings. On Monday, council members were asked to voice their preferences.
Previously, all but Councilman Michael David spoke in favor of minimal changes to Main Street, with the primary goal of increasing traffic flow. Prior to Monday, David was the only one who’s expressed top priority was improving pedestrian access. On Monday, Councilman Jim Slanetz and Councilwoman Amanda Breen spoke in favor of the proposal David had previously endorsed, which calls for reducing Main Street to just one lane in either direction, adding a middle turn lane, and widening sidewalks.
“This is a chance to improve our sense of place and show what our priorities are as a community,” Slanetz said.
Breen said her opinion changed after she was originally swayed towards vehicle efficiency by a traffic microsimulation from HDR. This microsimulation showed massive backups that could be expected to fill the city due to the reduced traffic flow on Main Street caused by the reduction in lanes.
“I thought the microsimulation was very powerful, but as I thought about it later, I started leaning towards the [pedestrian friendly option] because of other creative things we can do to route traffic through other streets,” Breen said.
She did note that she is unsure if the community will be behind her decision, even with the improved pedestrian environment, because of potentially increased traffic congestion.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton stood fast in her opposition to that reconfiguration of Main Street, on the grounds of both traffic efficiency and pedestrian safety.
“I would love to have three lanes and more trees in downtown Ketchum, but the backup in the microsimulation was awful,” she said. “It went all the way to the YMCA, and all the way up Lewis Street and up Sun Valley Road past city limits. I don’t want to see that. It’s not fair to drivers.”
Hamilton said she opposes “diverting” people through side streets, which she said “will make all the other intersections [and roads] less safe.”
We have a lot of icy corners and hills on side streets in Ketchum, and if you put a whole bunch more cars on those, that’s scarier to me” than traffic on Main Street, she said.
The option that Hamilton—and previously Breen and Slanetz—endorsed calls for adding a left-hand turn lane at the intersection of Sun Valley Road. That would, by design, decrease traffic buildup at the busiest intersection in town. Among the downsides of that plan, according to HDR, would be increased crossing distance for pedestrians at Sun Valley Road and elimination of parking on two blocks of Main Street.
The Idaho Transportation Department has to give approval to the project, as Main Street is technically part of state Highway 75. Ketchum Public Affairs Manager Lisa Enourato said that in order for the three-lane option to be chosen, the city will likely have to demonstrate to ITD that other streets in the city will be able to handle the increased flow of traffic.
If the option calling for just a left-hand turn lane at Sun Valley Road is chosen, the city plans to pursue other avenues to improve the pedestrian experience. That would include bulbouts—or widened sidewalks by intersections—as well as possible a raised intersection at Sun Valley Road, which could improve drivers’ ability to see pedestrians, and also slows speeds.
“It’s like a really long speed bump,” Cameron Waite of HDR said.
Council favors Warm Springs realignment
As for the Warm Springs corridor, the City Council was in unanimous agreement that the more expensive option is preferable as long as the necessary funding can be attained. They expressed support for a plan to realign 10th Street and install a four-exit roundabout on Warm Springs Road with outlets at 10th Street and Lewis Street. That plan would cost about $7.5 million—significantly more than a less intensive alternative, adding a three-exit roundabout at the intersection of Warm Springs Road with Lewis Street.
“If we don’t have $7 million, then we don’t have $7 million,” Hamilton said.
HDR recommended the realignment, as long as funding can be obtained. From here, HDR will review the two options and work with the City Administrator Jade Riley to look for funding sources. Grants are one avenue that they will pursue.
Waite reported that roundabouts are estimated to decrease crashes by 44%.
“Roundabouts slow vehicles and make pedestrians more visible,” he said.
The ultimate goals of the project are to address traffic calming needs, improve the pedestrian and bike experience and create a layout that will adequately serve future traffic needs. The council and mayor were in agreement that the current structure will not satisfy those needs. One of the two plans will be selected—the only question now is whether $7.5 million can be attained.
In both projects, Mountain Rides bus routes would not have to be changed, but stops might need to be relocated.
Waite noted that if the more expansive option is pursued, there would be significant changes to the parcel owned by Albertsons off of 10th Street. The city has been in talks with Albertsons about the project, City Administrator Jade Riley said. ￼
