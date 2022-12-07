warm springs road reconfiguration 4.JPG

A sketch showing a realigned 10th Street to make a four-exit roundabout.

 Graphic Courtesy of the City of Ketchum

Ketchum City Council members on Monday spoke in favor of two road construction plans that would bring substantial changes to downtown—with the big questions moving forward surrounding funding and the Idaho Transportation Department’s vision for Main Street.

Both topics—changes to the Warm Springs Road corridor and to Main Street downtown—have been discussed at length with city staff and representatives of consultant HDR Engineering at previous meetings. On Monday, council members were asked to voice their preferences.

Previously, all but Councilman Michael David spoke in favor of minimal changes to Main Street, with the primary goal of increasing traffic flow. Prior to Monday, David was the only one who’s expressed top priority was improving pedestrian access. On Monday, Councilman Jim Slanetz and Councilwoman Amanda Breen spoke in favor of the proposal David had previously endorsed, which calls for reducing Main Street to just one lane in either direction, adding a middle turn lane, and widening sidewalks.

main street travel times.JPG

A chart showing travel times on Main Street at different times of the day with each proposed plan.

