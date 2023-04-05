Ketchum City Council on Monday decided not to prioritize members of Ketchum’s workforce seeking residency at Bluebird Village, the 51-unit affordable workforce-housing development under construction on the site of Ketchum’s old City Hall on East Avenue.
Most of the discussion Monday centered around the potential inclusion of a clause that would prioritize applicants whose household earns at least 75% of its income in the Ketchum city limits. After much discussion, the provision was not added, with Councilman Jim Slanetz being the only member in favor of the clause.
“I think the message we have been conveying to our stakeholders and taxpayers is that it’ll be Ketchum workers that are living there, and we should [stick to that],” Slanetz said.
Council members Courtney Hamilton, Michael David and Amanda Breen opposed the clause for a variety of reasons.
David said he thinks the local preference ignores the realities of the community’s situation, which is that the northern Wood River Valley and southern valley are linked and it’s best to accommodate everyone.
“Should someone turn down a really good job offer in Hailey just so they have a better chance at living in Bluebird?” he said. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”
Breen, a lawyer, said she is worried about running afoul of the Fair Housing Act, which bans discrimination in housing. A city staff report to the council said that if the ethnicity of Ketchum workers skews more white or non-Hispanic than the rest of Blaine County, that could be a violation of the law.
Hamilton said she thinks the inclusion of a Ketchum preference creates too much gray area, as the process of determining where some workers—for instance, landscapers—work is too confusing.
“Is someone a Ketchum worker if their business is based in Ketchum? What if it is based in Hailey but they do the majority of their work in Ketchum?” she asked. “I don’t feel that strongly either way, but to me, ‘local’ means people who live and work in the valley. Ketchum is not a bubble.”
Typically, Ketchum workers are defined by their business being based in Ketchum, City Administrator Jade Riley said.
“If you try to base it off anything beyond that, it gets mind numbing,” he said.
“Carissa would need a staff of 20,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw joked, referring to the city’s housing chief, Carissa Connelly.
A provision that the entire council agreed on is that residents should be one of the following: Blaine County full-time employees, Blaine County retired persons who were full-time employees, or a disabled person who currently lives in Blaine County as their primary residence. Of note, to qualify for Bluebird Village, residents would not be allowed to own developed residential real estate or a mobile home anywhere else.
Slanetz said he thinks that the criteria should be more restrictive at first, and then loosened over time as more information comes in.
Connelly said the city is a bit thin on data right now.
“We are struggling to get a baseline [for demographics] because the Census doesn’t have the information we need,” she said.
The city might be able to use data from a housing survey currently being conducted, but only if the sample size is large enough, Connelly said.
By the end of the meeting, the council had agreed to move forward with Blaine County requirements, but not the Ketchum-exclusive clause.
Bluebird Village first appeared before the city in 2018, with final approval given in 2021. The total project costs rose from $21.9 million to $25.7 million from August 2020 to February 2022 due to inflation. The development is made up of two buildings, with maximum heights of about 51 feet and 49 feet. It includes a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units that measure between 460 to 1,100 square feet. The deed-restricted residential units will be built on the top three floors, while the ground floor will include offices, commercial spaces, parking stalls and bicycle spaces. ￼
The Mayor and City Council are scam artists!! Do not empower them further by approving the split in the LOT. It will give them unlimited funds with ZERO control by the taxpayers. Bluebird was forced down our throats with big promises. So far we are paying more, and it'll do nothing for Ketchum. In fact, the state rep who attended Q&A's early on told us that anyone in Idaho can apply with no deference toward where they live for selection purposes. The place could be filled by people from Twin, Boise, Jerome who want to live here but work there!!!
I agree with Perry on this one. It originally was presented as affordable housing for ‘’essential workers’’. When I asked GM developers during open comment period , their response was it was for “ local baristas ‘’ . I love my coffee but I am sorry to say they are not ‘’essential’’, like teachers, police and fire….
Well now we have the smoking gun. The Mayor and Council lied to the people of Ketchum. The Mayor even called people who are against Bluebird “prejudiced” when they questioned whether his pet project (he even named it) was appropriate for Ketchum.
Bluebird will go down as one of Ketchum’s biggest mistakes. Literally—just look how big it is—four stories looming over the commercial district. Sold to us by the Mayor as housing for our teachers, first responders and health care workers, we now have confirmation that it is nothing of the kind. Bluebird is, in my analysis, the worst kind of taxpayer subsidized housing. It is far more expensive than any other alternative in Ketchum’s Housing Plan at $600k per unit—not including the free land.
The Ketchum taxpayers have forked over subsidies that may total over $15mm in free land, foregone property taxes and direct cash payments to GMD, a for-profit out-of-state developer to build this for-profit low income housing project in the commercial district of Ketchum. And then there is the parking impact at Atkinson’s.
For what? As Mr Slanetz points out, Bluebird will not address the Ketchum workforce shortage, as it will not require tenants to work in Ketchum—or even to work at all. The people who supported Bluebird under the false pretenses should be outraged by what the Mayor and Council have perpetrated on us.
And even if workers do live in it, Bluebird is, in my analysis, corporate welfare and anti-worker. It incents employers to depress wages so that their workers can be housed at taxpayer expense. Like maybe the 6-story 95 room Marriott that the Mayor and Council have also provided subsidies to in the form of zoning waivers? The Mayor this week said he is fine with this when he said providing lease to locals housing for Sun Valley Co and Coldwell Banker employees is fully consistent with what that program is designed to do.
We are stuck with this white elephant—for 75 years. That’s how long the project gets free land from us. And the taxpayer gets zero fiscal return on its gifts to GMD.
But wait, there’s more! The Mayor and Council plan to build at least two more Bluebird type projects in the commercial core. Not in the industrial park, or on the acres of land the city owns at the southern end of town, but more low-income housing projects smack dab in the middle of the Ketchum commercial core. At the same time they will be eliminating parking.
Aspen, here we come.
Hailey`s 1/2% for Housing has been offered to voters as the start of a fund to provide Haily`s workers with housing in Hailey. Has Ketchum, with their overthrow of the BCHA, gained a new sense of open minded, valley wide community spirit, or is it the realization of the implications of Hailey`s promise that has them wondering how they can house the thousands of workers they need, in Bellevue and Hailey, but deny those who hail from the South Valley shelter in Ketchum?
Meanwhile, Sun Valley buys historic property in Hailey to develop for their workforce.
