The Bluebird Village workforce-housing project planned for the site of City Hall would have 51 rental units and a variety of amenities.

Ketchum City Council on Monday decided not to prioritize members of Ketchum’s workforce seeking residency at Bluebird Village, the 51-unit affordable workforce-housing development under construction on the site of Ketchum’s old City Hall on East Avenue.

Most of the discussion Monday centered around the potential inclusion of a clause that would prioritize applicants whose household earns at least 75% of its income in the Ketchum city limits. After much discussion, the provision was not added, with Councilman Jim Slanetz being the only member in favor of the clause.

“I think the message we have been conveying to our stakeholders and taxpayers is that it’ll be Ketchum workers that are living there, and we should [stick to that],” Slanetz said.

