Ketchum City Council members on Friday voted 4-0 to give final approval to an interim, one-year ordinance intended to protect some older and culturally significant buildings in the city core.
The unanimous vote in the special meeting endorsed the third reading of the draft ordinance, effectively passing it into city law. City leaders planned to adopt the ordinance before Jan. 17, the expiration date of a 90-day emergency ordinance that banned the demolition of any buildings on a list of historical structures in the city.
The primary elements of the ordinance include: establishing a list of 26 properties as historically significant and qualified for special city review under the law; establishing an application process, review process and review criteria for proposed exterior alterations or demolition of buildings on the list; establishing and appointing members of a five-person Historic Preservation Commission to govern the review processes; and establishing maintenance standards for buildings on the list.
The city intends to have members of the new Historic Preservation Commission review and assess the list of structures in its first 90 days of work. The panel will have the authority to add or subtract properties from the list.
During the span of the one-year ordinance, city officials plan to write a more detailed, in-depth permanent ordinance designed to protect historical structures, in part through offering incentives to owners of the properties.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
