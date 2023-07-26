The Ketchum City Council voted last week to adopt a series of new fees for a variety of processes involving changes to building permits and administration.

The motion was passed without any notable comment from the council or Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

The most notable new fees include the fee for changes to building permits, as well as demolition fees and conditional use permits. The fee for a major change to a building permit is jumping from $450 to $1,500, while the fee for a minor change is doubling from $250 to $500. The fee for a demolition permit is increasing five-fold—from $150 to $750. The fee for a conditional use permit will rise from $1,100 to $3,200.

