The Ketchum City Council voted last week to adopt a series of new fees for a variety of processes involving changes to building permits and administration.
The motion was passed without any notable comment from the council or Mayor Neil Bradshaw.
The most notable new fees include the fee for changes to building permits, as well as demolition fees and conditional use permits. The fee for a major change to a building permit is jumping from $450 to $1,500, while the fee for a minor change is doubling from $250 to $500. The fee for a demolition permit is increasing five-fold—from $150 to $750. The fee for a conditional use permit will rise from $1,100 to $3,200.
Also of note are increases in the cost of mountain overlay district design review, pre-application design review, final design review, and non-residential floodplain development. Respectively, those fees will increase 243% from $1,400 to $4,800; 200% from $1,100 to $3,300; 116% from $1,800 to $3,900; and 214% from $1,525 to $4,800.
Some fees that are not rising much but do apply to more people include a change to the base water use charge, the cost of additional cold water taps in a home beyond the first five and sewer rates for homes and businesses.
The base water use rate will rise 5%, from $14.55 to $15.28. The cost of each additional tap will go from $2.31 to $2.43, and sewer rates will rise 5% across the board.
Other fees that will increase significantly are the offsite commercial and neighborhood snow storage permit, which will go from $75 to $500; the zoning or subdivision text amendment fee (from $1,925 to $9,500) and the wireless communications facility permit, which will go from $225 to $800.
The resolution goes into effect Oct. 1, 2023. ￼
