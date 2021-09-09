Ketchum City Council members have issued final approval of a fiscal year 2022 budget of approximately $32.2 million.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the second and third public readings of the ordinance setting the budget.
The spending plan allocates approximately $12.8 million to the city’s General Fund, which covers the day-to-day expenses of the city.
The 2022 fiscal year will run from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
The budget includes an allowed 3% increase in property taxes, a 4% increase in city staff salaries and reinstating one full-time Police Department patrol position that was defunded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City employees did not receive pay increases this fiscal year because of economic impacts of the pandemic.
The 2022 budget also includes $73,000 for one-time, tiered staff compensation increases that favor lower-paid employees, as well as $67,000 for market adjustments to increase the salaries for specific city jobs.
The budget calls for approximately $2.9 million in spending on capital improvement projects. Planned projects include a redesign of Town Square and upgrades to city parks. It allocates $222,000 for construction of new downtown sidewalks.
A new $864,000 Strategic Initiatives Fund has been established with one-time income from federal American Rescue Plan relief funding linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor and City Council plan to use the money for preferred projects, which they have said would likely be initiatives that support development of workforce housing. Expenditures would have to be approved by the City Council.
City Council members also voted unanimously Tuesday to amend the budget for fiscal year 2021 to reflect approximately $5.9 million in additional revenues and $5.3 million in additional expenditures. The 2021 fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
We know the IME is behind Bradshaw, but why do you put his picture on every article about the City? Can’t he buy his own ads?
And I see he got his $800k slosh fund. Notice that, while we are in a housing crisis, there nothing in the budget to hire someone to create a housing strategy. I guess once we have Bluebird the crisis will be over. Must be as that’s the only thing the City has put into action.
